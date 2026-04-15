LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — April 15, 2026

Good stewards

I was very excited to read in the April 1 Gazette about Jamestown’s request to own and manage 900 acres of federal land in the Sequim area.

The Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island would be in great hands with Jamestown. I can’t think of a better group to manage and protect this beautiful land.

They certainly have proven to be good stewards with what they currently manage (buildings, programs and land).

The federal government currently does not appear to really care about managing or protecting our lands — they want to exploit our sacred lands for profit, grabbing anything they can get their hands on.

On the other hand, everything I have seen or experienced by Jamestown is done with skill and careful planning.

The clinic has beautiful landscaping and the building is a work of art.

Their workers enjoy working there and as a patient it feels safe and like we are well cared for.

The casino has wonderful restaurants, a clean and safe gambling area, and again wonderful landscaping (especially delightful in the winter).

Tribal ancestral land is important and they are the perfect group to manage the additional 900 acres.

Hopefully, Sequim will work to facilitate this important transfer.

Tori Foote

Sequim

Flashback

How is it possible that the citizens of a democratic republic could voluntarily allow their government to fall into the hands of a dictator?

After all, this takeover wasn’t achieved through a foreign invasion or a military coup.

It was accomplished by a charismatic, ruthless politician willing to use cunning, deceit and a cult-like throng of zealous followers to seize power.

He recognized numerous cultural fault lines of grievances and fear that he could exploit to his advantage.

To do this, he needed scapegoats. He weaponized antisemitism, racism and homophobia. He vilified and demonized immigrants, blaming them for lawlessness and a poor economy.

He vowed to restore his country to its former glory. He did all this to stoke a nationalistic hysteria that convinced enough voters to put him in office despite the fact that he was a convicted criminal.

He then used the power of government to attack his critics.

He and his extremist followers drove political opponents out of office. He silenced the press. He threatened other countries with invasion while simultaneously using the military against his own countrymen — all to solidify his grip on absolute power.

Of course, none of this prevented Time magazine from naming him Man of the Year.

I am referring, of course, to Adolf Hitler.

As we Americans prepare to mark our 250th birthday, let us celebrate that our government is protected by a strong Constitution.

The tragic downfall of the German Weimar Republic could never happen here — right?

Robert Fletcher

Sequim

Sick and tired

I am sick and tired of this current Republican party shielding and protecting this corrupt President.

They are enabling Trump to kill innocent civilians and children, destroy democracy and manipulate the stock market.

I grew up in a Republican household, but this Republican party doesn’t have the same moral compass that I knew.

I have over the years even voted for Republican candidates but never again.

The Republican party needs to hold Trump accountable to the constitution and the Rule of Law or remove him from office.

No one is above the law.

It’s definitely time to drain the swamp.

Renee Jones

Sequim