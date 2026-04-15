Sequm Bay Yacht Club kicks off boating season with free rides and more

Photo courtesy Sequim Yacht Club/Bagpiper Erik Evans is set to play during the boating season opening day boat parade on Sunday, May 3.

Photo courtesy Sequim Yacht Club/ Every year, a boat parade is part of the festivities planned by Sequim Bay Yacht Club members to celebrate the start of boating season.

Weather permitting, the opening day of boating season on Sunday, May 3, will bring free rides on sailboats and power boats as well as opportunities to learn rowing, courtesy of Sequim Bay Yacht Club.

The Sequim Bay Yacht Club will celebrate the boating season’s opening day on Sunday, May 3, with boat rides, the blessing of the fleet and a parade of decorated boats.

The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. when the clubroom at John Wayne Marina opens for complimentary light refreshments and information about the club’s 50-year history and membership opportunities. That’s also when registration opens for morning boat rides. Families can sign up for complimentary rides on sailboats and power boats, weather permitting, at the club canopy by the boat launch in the north parking lot.

Those 18 and older can receive instruction on rowing machines before climbing into the club’s stable coxed quad shell with experienced rowers to try out rowing in Sequim Bay. Space on the boats is limited, so rides are on a first-come, first-served basis with the last rides starting at noon.

Closed-toe, flat-heeled shoes are recommended. Life jackets will be provided. Members will also lead shoreside activities for children.

Afternoon events kick off at 2:30 p.m. at the marina flagpole with special presentations, the blessing of the fleet, and a bagpipe concert. Members will then move to the docks to take out their decorated boats for a 3 p.m. parade in the bay with synchronized maneuvers. Bagpiper Erik Evans will play on Pitship Point throughout the parade.

For more information about Sequim Bay Yacht Club and its boating, social and philanthropic programs, see the club’s Facebook page and website, sequimbayyacht.club.