City receives international award for its budget

The City of Sequim has received the Government Finance Officer Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2026 Budget.

The award acknowledges the city staff’s commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, according to a press release. To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy internationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well the city budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communication device.

The budget document was required to be rated proficient in all four categories and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

View the City of Sequim 2026 Budget at sequimwa.gov/1327/2026-Adopted-Budget. For more information, contact the city’s Finance office at 360-683-4139.