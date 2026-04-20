Parenting in Focus: Helping children build smart money habits from the start

By Cynthia Martin

for the Sequim Gazette

Money can be one of life’s biggest challenges. We all need it, we all want it — and for many people, it becomes a source of stress. One of the best ways to help your child avoid money problems later in life is to start teaching healthy financial habits early.

Here are some ways to begin:

Share your values about money. As your child grows, talk openly about saving, spending, giving, and how you make choices. Kids learn by watching, so model what you hope they’ll do.

Start money lessons early. Even young children can grasp the basics of earning, saving, and spending.

Discuss needs versus wants versus wishes. This helps kids understand priorities and make smarter spending decisions.

Set money goals together. Whether it’s a new toy, video game, or bike, use each request as a chance to practice setting and reaching a savings goal.

Show the power of saving. Talk about earning interest or matching what they save to make the concept exciting. Some parents act as the “bank,” paying a little “interest” to reward consistency.

Give allowance thoughtfully. Provide cash in smaller bills so it’s easier to divide between saving, spending, and sharing. For example, if you give $5, suggest saving $1 right away.

Demystify credit cards. Show your child how credit works — and what it really costs. Explain how you track spending, pay off balances, and avoid debt.

Talk about credit scores. Older kids and teens are often fascinated by how credit scores affect big life purchases. Learn about it together if you’re unsure.

Explore real-life costs. Discuss what goes into owning a car or a home — payments, maintenance, insurance, and, yes, taxes. When you get the property tax bill, walk them through what it means.

Financial education doesn’t wait for school — it starts at home. The lessons you share now can help your child grow into a confident, responsible money manager. Talking together about money is one more conversation you need to have regularly. Be a good teacher, but most of all, be a good example.