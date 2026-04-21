Sequim man under investigation for drug charges

A Sequim man was arrested on investigation of multiple drug-related charges after a state trooper made contact with him while he was parked at an intersection in Jefferson County, reported the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).

Joshua Wilson, 44, was being held at the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He was arrested Friday, April 10, for investigation of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, altering identifying marks of a firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property, obstructing a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree driving with a suspended license, OPNET stated in a news release.

He had his preliminary hearing in Jefferson County on April 13, and his arraignment on April 17 when a jury trial was set for June 8.

Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver are felonies.

A state trooper approached Wilson’s parked vehicle about 6 p.m. on April 10 at the intersection of state Highway 104 and Rocktogo Road, OPNET reported. The trooper recognized drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and asked Wilson if there were drugs in the car, detectives said. Wilson eventually admitted to having methamphetamine in the car, according to OPNET.

He fled on foot and actively resisted arrest when the trooper caught up to him, detectives said.

A search of Wilson’s vehicle recovered about 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, 49.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 1 gram of suspected cocaine and about 1.3 grams of an unknown suspected controlled substance, OPNET reported.

Law enforcement officers also recovered two digital scales, nearly $1,800 and a 12-gauge shotgun with the serial number filed off, detectives said. Additional property inside the vehicle was determined to be stolen after an investigation, according to OPNET.