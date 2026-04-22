A&E BRIEFS — April 22, 2026

Klinke photo exhibit

The Gallery of the Arts, located in the lower level of the Gardiner Community Center at 980 Old Gardiner Road, will host Port Townsend photographer Mark Klinke’s first solo show. The opening reception will take place on Sunday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the mid-1980s, Klinke took intelligence photos for the US Army and enjoyed photography while off duty. In 2023, Peninsula College’s Tidepools Magazine awarded his photo “Dew Covered Sage Plant” a First Place award in the Adult Photography category and last year, the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce elected his photo “The Unicorn” as their membership plaque photo of 2025. Klinke, whose wife performs for Olympic Theatre Arts, is a volunteer photographer for OTA, taking program headshots and tech-week show scenes for theater advertising.

“My motivation to photograph comes from seeing natural light playing with earthly creations and the enjoyment in capturing these organic moments,” Klinke stated in a press release. “Lately, I’m intrigued with fine art variations of long exposure landscapes, abstracts, and nature. In between, I find myself chasing the moon, the Milky Way, and the Northern Lights.”