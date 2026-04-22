Blue Whole Gallery to present ‘May Flowers’

From realistic to abstract, artists Jolene Sanborn and Rick George team up to present their show “May Flowers” at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., during the month of May. Their work will be on display in the gallery’s windows.

George is a self-taught artist inspired by ancient imagery and petroglyphs that often surface in his work. He uses vivid colors and frequently incorporates flowers to soften the composition or evoke a more joyful tone.

“Central to my creative process is the juxtaposition of imagery, arranging symbols and forms in unexpected ways,” George stated in a gallery press release. He works to invite curiosity and a fresh perspective. The theme “May Flowers” complements his palette and subject matter, especially his use of deep yellow, which echoes the California poppies growing abundantly in Sequim.

Sanborn, a watercolorist, is also self-taught. She is drawn to bright, bold colors found in nature and particularly in flowers and birds.

“Each petal is a little abstract,” she said. “The shape of the petal and the way the colors mix and combine in nature are perfect for the watercolor medium.”

Sanborn said she finds herself drawn to the first bright spring flowers, whether tulips or irises, dogwoods or roses. She loves them all and finds them challenging to present in her realistic style.

Sanborn and George will be on hand to meet the public during First Friday Art Walk on Friday, May 1. The gallery will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Blue Whole Gallery is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information can be found at bluewholegallery.com.