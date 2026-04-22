COMMUNITY NEWS — April 22, 2026

The next Rally in the Alley, a disposal event sponsored by the City of Sequim, Habitat for Humanity, and Olympic Disposal, will take place Saturday, April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or until dumpsters are full, at Carrie Blake Community Park.

The City of Sequim, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County and Olympic Disposal, will hold the next Rally in the Alley on Saturday, April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until dumpsters are full. Organizers ask that people not arrive early for the event.

Dumpsters will be located near the pickleball courts at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., and at City Shop at Third and Hemlock streets.

Volunteers will be available to help city residents discard unwanted items at no cost to the residents. No tires, appliances, liquid paint, gas, fuel, or oil will be accepted.

Volunteers should meet at the park at 9 a.m. to receive their assignments.

For more information, contact Colleen Robinson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County, at 360-775-3742 or colleen@habitatclallam.org.