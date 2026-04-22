FAITH NEWS — April 22, 2026

Sequim TUMC holds monthly Taizé service

Sequim Trinity United Methodist Church invites the community to step away from the noise and experience a transformative hour of quiet at its monthly Taizé service. Held on the fourth Wednesday of every month, the next service will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m.

While the Taizé tradition originated in France in 1940, its appeal today lies in what it offers the modern individual: a rare opportunity for genuine stillness. Attendees can expect a meditative atmosphere designed to reduce stress and foster internal peace through candlelight, simple repetitive chants, and extended periods of silence.

Unlike traditional services, Taizé is designed as a personal spiritual retreat. It offers: mental clarity (a dedicated space to silence the distractions of everyday life); accessible worship (repetitive songs that are easy to join, allowing for deep contemplation rather than performance); stress relief (a calming environment featuring soft candlelight and soothing instrumental music); and inclusion (a welcoming, non-denominational atmosphere open to everyone, regardless of religious background).

The church is located at 100 N. Blake Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the service begins promptly at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the church office at 360-683-5367 or visit sequimtumc.org.

Earth Day message at OUUF

Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, will host guest speaker Joseph Bednarik on Sunday, April 26, at 11 a.m. Bednarik will speak on the topic “Dope Slap Miracles: Celebrating Earth Day!” — a reflection upon how to correct our mistakes amidst the beauty of our communal home.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.