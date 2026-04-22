Designers, builders finalized for HHE, SHS, CTE buildings

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ FORMA Construction was selected as the general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) to remodel Sequim High School and build a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building called the Ramponi Center for Technical Excellence. They’ll work with architecture firm Mahlum on the preconstruction process, a design, budgeting and permitting process.

Lead design and builder contracts are now approved for the initial stages of Sequim School District’s construction bond projects including a new Helen Haller Elementary, renovated Sequim High School, and a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building.

The district’s board of directors unanimously approved two contracts on April 13, with one contract for Helen Haller Elementary’s progressive design-build validation contract worth $751,650 with Absher Construction, and McGranahan PK Architects.

They also approved a preconstruction contract worth $389,430 plus a 10% contingency with FORMA Construction to serve as the district’s general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) for the high school and (CTE) building called the Ramponi Center for Technical Excellence.

According to Mike Santos, the district’s facilities director, the validation contract for Helen Haller Elementary is the initial collaborative stage where the district and planners refine the scope, budget and schedule. They will determine the school’s schematic design, placement, and footprint, and also lead community and staff outreach. Once the validation report is finished, the district and Absher and McGranahan will discuss the final design and setting a guaranteed maximum price for construction.

Santos said the agencies willingly worked with the district to come down from an original $1.5 million offer for the validation contract.

According to district documents, the validation contract is set for completion by Aug. 18.

For the high school and CTE building, FORMA, as the GC/CM, will work with previously selected architecture firm Mahlum on the preconstruction process, a design, budgeting and permitting process.

Santos said FORMA has to be involved in the preconstruction process so they can go forward with a schematic design and determine shapes, sizes, square footage and other particulars with the projects along with its guaranteed maximum construction price.

FORMA and Mahlum were set to begin discussions last week, he said.

The agencies were recommended from different Source Selection Committees of school leaders and consultants after two months of deliberations, Santos said.

Both the new high school and elementary school are part of the February 2025 voter-approved $146 million, 20-year construction bond. The CTE building is being built in unison with the high school using separate monies from the state and donations.

According to district documents, the CTE building, a 10,000-square-foot building with classroom space and two bays for industrial grade training, will be substantially complete by February 2028.

The high school is tentatively slated for substantial completion by July 2029. The school’s A, B, C, D, and E buildings will be replaced and connected to existing structures.

A date for the new elementary school’s completion is to be determined through the validation report.

It will tentatively sit behind the existing school.

Work is underway on other bond projects, Santos said on April 13.

A proposal is pending for eventual board approval for Mahlum to lead architecture and engineering for Greywolf Elementary’s planned cafeteria addition, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacement, and bus loop/parking lot remodel.

Santos said having Mahlum do these elements will save time and money.

Mahlum is also helping the district assess potential sites for a new transportation center. Santos said the current site on Third Avenue is impractical.

In previous interviews, district staff said the facility is deteriorating, and the site has poor drainage.

An exterior security camera design draft for the district is also complete, Santos said. Upgraded security measures are part of the bond package, too.

Other project elements include adding a bus loop between Fir Street and Sequim Middle School, and upgrading the district’s athletic field/stadium.

Work on the field and stadium must be done after Helen Haller is constructed due to their proximity to each other and utilities and structures involved, Santos said in a previous interview.

For more information about the bond visit sequimschools.org/bond_program.

Note: Reporter Matthew Nash has family employed/enrolled in Sequim School District.