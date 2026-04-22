Sequim Picklers announce Sequim Fling Pickleball Tournament

The Sequim Picklers will host the annual Sequim Fling Pickleball Tournament Friday-Sunday, May 29-31, at Carrie Blake Courts, 202 N. Blake Ave.

Events at the three-day Sequim Fling are played as round robins with playoffs for gold, silver, and bronze medals. Current age brackets are all ages, 50-plus, and 60-plus. Players are asked to self rate, and previous tournament ratings (PBR) will also be used to determine skill level. Brackets have been reformatted to start at the 2.5 skill level for both gendered and mixed doubles, and there will again be a singles competition this year. (Divisions may be adjusted based on the number of player registrations.)

New this year, pickleball clubs across the Olympic Peninsula are teaming up to create the Champion’s Cup. This “event within an event” will feature medalists from February’s Olympic Pickleball Tournament (Port Angeles), the Sequim Fling, and the Port Townsend Pickleball Club’s annual tournament competing to crown the “Champion of the Champions.”

The Champion’s Cup will be contested Sept. 26-27 as part of 7 Cedars’ second annual PicklePalooza.

To register for the Sequim Fling go to pickleballtournaments.com. For more information, visit sequimpickleball.com.