Sequim Soroptomists receive business support for new program

Tyrone Beatty, branch manager for Port Hadlock 1st Security Bank, commemorates the bank’s $2,500 donation to the Sequim Soroptimists’ new Dream It Be It teen empowerment program with program co-chair and Soroptimist member Linda Klinefelter.

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Soroptimist International of Sequim was recently awarded a $1,500 grant by the local Walmart for its Dream It Be It program. Pictured left to right are EJ Hernandez-Murata, Walmart Vision manager; Linda Klinefelter, co-chair for Dream It Be It; Roxann Harr, president of Sequim Soroptimists and co-chair for Dream It Be It; and Liza Baudais, Walmart store manager.

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Soroptimist International of Sequim has received financial support from two local businesses for the organization’s newly launched Dream It Be It program, an initiative tailored to teen girls ages 13-18. The program provides girls with valuable resources and guidance to help them either pursue college or achieve successful employment after graduation.

Walmart in Sequim provided a $1,500 grant, and 1st Security Bank donated $2,500 for the effort.

Sequim Soroptimists are inviting teen girls to an event that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 16 where they will engage in discussions on topics such as financial literacy, mental health and well being, effective employment strategies and opportunities through the Running Start program.

Additionally, attendees will receive support and guidance regarding college pathways through Peninsula College as well as guidance on navigating the digital job application process, ensuring they feel confident and prepared as they venture into the workforce.

Participants will receive gift cards and other amenities for their participation.

Those interested can request an application by emailing Linda Klinefelter at kliney523@gmail.com or Roxann Harr at roxharr2018@outlook.com.