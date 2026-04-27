Sports roundup: Golfers come up big at The Cedars

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Photo by Emily Matthiessen/ Sequim’s Max Stanford drives past a North Mason player as teammate Colton Wagner looks on during the game on April 21 in Sequim.

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Cody Dunscomb shoots from the fairway with an audience behind him and teammate Adrian Aragon during an April 23 match with Kingston.

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Kaiya Robinson shoots from a bunker at The Cedars at Dungeness on April 23 during a match with Kingston.

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Raimey Brewer putts the ball with Kingston golfers in the foreground on April 23. She shot a 42 and had a birdie and four pars.

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Kendra Dodson lines up a putt on April 23 at The Cedars at Dungeness. She shot a 42 through nine holes tying with teammate Raimey Brewer. Dodson made par on four holes.

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Adrian Aragon drives the ball during a match against Kingston on April 23. He recorded four birdies and five pars on his way to a 4-under-par 32 on The Cedars at Dungeness’ front nine holes.

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Sequim senior Adrian Aragon carded one of the cleanest rounds in North Olympic Peninsula prep golf history as the Wolves triumphed over Kingston 159-185 in a nine-hole contest April 23 at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

Aragon recorded four birdies and five pars on his way to a 4-under-par 32 on the front nine to earn match medalist honors.

Sophomore Talon Stover tied for second for Sequim at 39 with Kingston’s Leland Standley.

Freshman Paddy Brooks posted his lowest round yet, a 42, to finish fourth, and Collin Sanders added a round of 46 to close out the Wolves’ scorers.

Sequim’s girls posted 185 strokes against a three-player Kingston squad to earn a forfeit victory.

Seniors Raimey Brewer and Kendra Dodson tied for match medalist honors for the Wolves after posting rounds of 42. Brewer’s round included a birdie and four pars, while Dodson made par on four of her holes.

Gabriella Hood (50) and Kaiya Robinson’s 51 rounded out Sequim’s scorers.

Two days earlier, the Wolves defeated Olympic in Dungeness, too.

Aragon shot an even-par 36 on the front nine at The Cedars on April 21 while Cody Dunscomb posted his lowest round of the season, a 38, to finish second overall. Levi Breithaupt and Stover tied for third at 43 for the Wolves.

Dodson posted the low round for the Wolves in a win over a three-player Olympic squad. She birdied the par-5 sixth hole on her way to a 6-over-par 42. Hood tied with Brewer at 48, while Rachel McDougall posted a 52 and Robinson added a 55.

Olympic’s Chelsea Bevan was match medalist after shooting a round of 37 which included three birdies.

This week, the Wolves were set to compete on April 28 at Peninsula Golf Course in Port Angeles and in Port Ludlow on April 30. They finish the regular season Monday, May 4 in Kingston.

Soccer looks to rebound

The Wolves dropped two games last week with a 3-1 loss on April 21 to North Mason in Belfair snapping a three-game winning streak for Sequim.

“It was a tough loss for us last night in a very competitive game,” said coach Ian McCallum.

He said the first half was even with neither team able to create any serious goal-scoring opportunities.

The Wolves jumped on the Bulldogs early in the second half when Josh Alcaraz scored from the top of the box to give Sequim a 1-0 lead. McCallum called it an outstanding goal from Alcaraz.

North Mason was able to equalize the score with a quick attack and shot from the edge of the box. With about eight minutes remaining, the Bulldogs scored again to take the lead. As Sequim pushed forward, looking for its own equalizer, the Bulldogs scored on a deflected shot to get an insurance goal.

The Wolves were without top goal scorer Colten Anderson and starting defender Jayden Halladay.

Sequim also lost 4-0 in an away game on April 24 to No. 1-ranked Bainbridge.

This week, they’re set to travel to Olympic on April 28, and host Port Angeles on May 1. They finish the regular season in Poulsbo against North Kitsap on May 5.

Baseball: Wolves defeat Forks

Sequim is specializing this year in some wild, high-scoring games. Friday was no exception as the Wolves held off a late Forks rally to win 12-9.

The game had more than 40 baserunners with 19 combined hits, 11 walks, 10 errors and six hit batsmen.

Sequim went into the seventh inning up 12-5 but Forks rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh and had three runners on with two outs when pitcher Duran Ward got a fielder’s choice groundout to end the game and the threat.

Hunter Tennell went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while William Kuperus was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Van Johnson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Ward finished with two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Wolves used four pitchers. Connor Oase started, allowing four hits in four innings and two earned runs. He struck out five.

Earlier in the week, Sequim lost to Bainbridge twice, first 11-1 on April 21 in an away game, and 14-2 (five innings) on April 23 in Sequim. In the away game, Lincoln Bear hit a solo home run in the first inning. Ward and Johnson had Sequim’s two other hits.

At home, Ward had Sequim’s lone hit while Sequim scored its two runs early when Zeke Schmadeke was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a Tennell walk, third base on a wild pitch and came home on another errant pitch. Tennell later came home on a Devyn Dearinger sacrifice fly.

Sequim was set to play at North Kitsap Tuesday, host the Vikings on Thursday, and travel to Chimacum on Friday to play East Jefferson.

Fastpitch finishes in five

The Sequim softball team beat East Jefferson 15-5 on Friday.

East Jefferson pitchers surrendered 14 walks. Sequim’s Mattie Messenger was 1-for-1 with three runs scored, three walks and two stolen bases. Naveah Owens was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ava Ritter had three stolen bases and scored two runs.

Officially, Sequim won two games Friday. The Wolves also won a 2-0 forfeit over Bainbridge, which is unable to field a team.

On Monday, April 20, Sequim gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lose a back-and-forth affair with Kingston 7-6.

The Wolves scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead thanks to a Messenger solo home run, an RBI double by Rylie Doig and an RBI single by Seren McClurken.

Kingston got within one run in the sixth and scored two in the seventh on a walk, an error, a steal of home base and another error.

Rilynn Whitehead pitched the whole game for Sequim, going 6⅓ innings. She allowed just four hits and one earned run, but was stung by nine Sequim errors. She struck out three.

Messenger finished 2-for-4, while Alexia Fuller was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. McClurken finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.

This week, the Wolves were set to host a doubleheader against North Mason Monday, North Kitsap on Tuesday, and travel to Bremerton on Friday. They finish their regular season next week.

Track and Field hosts second meet

The Wolves hosted four teams on April 23 for their second and final home meet of the season.

Sequim boys and girls came in third edging out Crescent and Neah Bay competitors.

Some of the top athletes included Reid Randall winning the 200 meters (23.05) with Adrian Osborne third (23.51), along with Westley French winning the 400 meters (53.62) followed by teammate Jonathan Tipton (54.65). All four set personal records.

As did Gavin Tupper, who took second in the (4:42.24) 1600 meters. The 4×400 relay of French, Kaleb Mishko, Tipton, and Tim Vergnet won with a time of 3:48.42.

Abraham Herrera set a personal best and won the discus with a throw of 127-2, and he set a PR in the shot put (40-3) to place third.

For the girls, Clare Turella won the high jump with a 4-10 jump. She also PR’d in the 300 meter hurdles (58.17) for a fourth place finish.

Emily Bair, a freshman, set personal bests in both the 1600 meters to place second (5:41.78), and the 800 meters (2:43.08) for a third place finish.

Kylie Peters ran a season best 28.18 to place third in the 200 meters, and she was on two relay teams that ran well, too.

The 4×200 relay of Birdie Pyeatt, Kalea Keate, Alexandria Morgan and Peters (1:55.90) took second, as did the 4×400 team of Pyeatt, Peters, Morgan and Jayden Bahr (56.06).

Ryan Adkisson threw 82-6 for a second place finish in the discus, and Keate jumped 7 feet in the pole vault for a second place finish.

Sequim was set to participate in an Olympic League meet in Crescent on Friday, May 1, and the Shelton Invitational on May 2. The sub-district meet is set for May 7, 9 at North Mason High School.