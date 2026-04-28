SMS track teams win first meet of season

Olivia Thompson leaps in the long jump 9-7 on April 22 during Sequim Middle School’s lone home meet of the season. She was one of 40-plus athletes to compete in the event.

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Vaira Luke won the 4X200 relay with Selene Dorkin, Nathalie Gomez and Hadley Wolslegel with a time of 2:04.94, and was fourth in the 4X100 with Faith Eaton, Brinley Johnson, and Zary Durham.

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Eighth grader Aleah Daniels won both the 75 meter hurdles and 200 meter hurdles at Sequim Middle School’s home meet on April 22.

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Eleanor Jones finishes first in the 400 meter race on April 22 with a time of 1:05.79. She was also on the 4X400 team of Lucy Greenwalt, Nathalie Gomez, and Emme Henrikson that broke Sequim Middle School’s record with a time of 4:48.87.

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Seventh grader River Moxley-Horgan won the high jump on April 22 at a Sequim meet by tying the school’s seventh grade record of 5 feet. “This was an incredible feat considering how new he is to the event,” said Sequim coach Caleb Gentry. “With some more training and improvement in his technique I don’t see any reason he won’t be pushing to break our team record of 5-4.” That was set in 2012 by Thomas Winfield.

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Sequim Middle School’s boys and girls’ teams came out on top at their lone home meet of the season on April 22.

Several students set personal bests and one relay team set a school record as the Timberwolves’ girls team won with 247.16 points while the boys won with 151 points.

Head Coach Caleb Gentry said Sequim saw strength in numbers.

“We are seeing contributions from so many athletes, both our experienced eighth graders and our brand new seventh graders,” he said.

“The team was able to start strong and gave us a glimpse of what we are capable of.”

The girls won first place in 11 events and were competitive in the others including two second place finishes.

Gentry said the girls team’s 4X400 team of Lucy Greenwalt, Nathalie Gomez, Emme Henrikson and Eleanor Jones broke Sequim Middle School’s record with a time of 4:48.87.

“Not only did they knock off a record that has stood since 2018, but they did it in their first attempt and by nearly six seconds,” he said.

“I think they will keep getting better throughout the season.”

Henrikson won both the high jump (4-6) and long jump (12-8), and Jones won the 200 meters (29.88) and 400 meters (1:05.79).

Gomez also won first in the 4X200 meters with teammates Selene Dorkin, Vaira Luke, and Hadley Wolslegel with a time of 2:04.94.

Sequim’s Aleah Daniels won both the 75 meter hurdles (13.94) and 200 meter hurdles (32.71).

Other top girl athletes included eighth grader Zary Durham who won first in the 60 meter dash (8.87), Cecily Erickson took first in the 800 meters in 3:08.30, and Hoko Saari the 1600 meters (6:34.64).

Emma Bixby won javelin with a 70-2 throw, and was second second in the shot put (23-8). Esperanza Uribe threw 64-0 to place second in the javelin.

For the boys, they took first in four events, including seventh grader River Moxley-Horgan in the high jump, who tied the seventh grade record of 5-00.

“This was an incredible feat considering how new he is to the event,” Gentry said. “With some more training and improvement in his technique I don’t see any reason he won’t be pushing to break our team record of 5-4.”

Thomas Winfield set the record in 2012.

Other top finishers included Todd Marsh who took first in the 100 meters (13.06) and second in the 60 meters (8.22), team leader Nolan Oase placed first in the 75 meter hurdles (13.42) and second in the 200 meter hurdles (30.80), and the 4X200 meter relay team finishing first in 1:56.58 with Oase, Tomas Gonzalez, Kyrie Marchbanks, and Moxley-Horgan.

Anderson Williams finished second in the long jump (14-4.5), Brodie Chatski was second in the high jump at 4-10, and Levi Hull finished fourth in the 60 meters, third in the 100 meters and cleared 4-2 in the high jump.

Gentry said he’s proud of the team for not only their accomplishments in terms of performance, but also the way they congratulated competitors from the other schools.

“This year we have talked a lot about being excited to have others push us to be our best,” he said.

“We also talked about the grit it takes to compete in track and field. Getting better means trusting in the process and finding a way to do things just a little better every day.”

He said there were a few misfires, including falls in the hurdles and a relay but he believes they’ll be successful due to teamwork, dedication and persistence just as much as any athletic talents that the kids come in with.

Gentry coaches with assistant coaches Sarah Castell, sprinting coach, Laura Gould, distance running coach, and Paul Brinkmann, throwing coach.

“They deserve a lot of credit for making things happen,” he said. “It’s not an easy task to manage so many athletes and different events.”

This week, the Timberwolves were set to compete at Port Angeles High School at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.