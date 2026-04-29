Habitat Happenings: How Rich Turner is expanding Habitat’s mission through e‑commerce

The Beilski violin donated to Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County was one of just 11 that survived the Holocaust.

Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s retail operations have long been known for their community spirit, creative reuse, and treasure‑hunt charm. But behind the scenes, a quieter transformation is underway. Thanks to the passion and persistence of e‑commerce specialist Richard “Rich” Turner, Habitat’s online store is becoming a powerful new avenue for fundraising, storytelling, and global connection.

For Turner, the move into e‑commerce was never just about sales; it was about history.

“I love antiques,” he said. “I could sit back there and just look at all the stuff. Everything has a story.”

That love for objects with a past is what inspired Habitat to expand into online platforms, where rare and meaningful items can reach the people who value them most.

The online store now allows Habitat to connect with supporters far beyond Clallam County.

“It helps around the world,” Turner explained. “People can see what we are bringing to the table. We could reach a million people if we stay consistent.”

That consistency comes from Turner’s eye for the extraordinary. From trinkets to china to vintage cameras, he sorts through donations with a curator’s instinct.

“Everybody in the world is looking for something different,” he said. “If it’s cool, vintage, and has a story behind it, I research it and list it.”

His work blends intuition with careful study, ensuring each item is accurately represented and finds the right home.

Managing an online operation within a nonprofit retail environment comes with challenges, especially when it comes to shipping. Weight and cost limit what can be sent, which means larger items remain in the physical stores. Still, Turner is expanding Habitat’s digital footprint through platforms like eBay and Craigslist, with plans to launch on Whatnot soon.

Among the many items he has handled, one stands above the rest. Shortly after joining the e‑commerce team, Turner noticed a case sitting at the bottom of a rack. Weeks later, he opened it and discovered a violin unlike any he had seen. The back featured a pearl Star of David. His research revealed it was a Beilski violin, crafted in 1881 and released for production in 1895.

From there, the story deepened. Turner learned that only 33 Beilski violins made it into the Holocaust and just 11 survived. Habitat had one of them.

“It was surreal to hold that violin knowing the story and history it has,” he said. “Mixed emotions.”

Turner contacted Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Quad Cities and president of Violins of Hope, a foundation dedicated to preserving instruments connected to Jewish history. Ross called immediately. He wanted to see the violin. Habitat donated it to the organization, where it has since been restored and will be displayed with a placard documenting its journey through time and tragedy and thanking Habitat Clallam for the donation.

It is a reminder that Habitat’s mission is not only about building homes — it is also about honoring humanity.

More than a marketplace

Looking ahead, Turner sees enormous potential for growth. The biggest barrier is time. Between helping in the stores, assisting on the truck, and managing a backlog of items waiting to be weighed, measured, and posted, he is eager for more dedicated hours to expand the online operation.

“There is so much room for growth,” he said. “Spending more time there will be amazing.”

As for what he wants the community to know, his message is simple.

“Vintage,” he said with a smile. “This community loves antiques and vintage things, but our online store has a massive array of items that will suit everybody’s needs and wants.”

Through Turner’s work, Habitat’s online store is becoming more than a marketplace. It is a bridge between past and present, local and global, donors and history. And with every item listed, another story finds its way into the world.

Check out our e-commerce store here: https://www.ebay.com/usr/habitat_clallam_online_store

Follow our e-commerce Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559097935676