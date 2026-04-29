Sequim Bay Yacht Club celebrates 50 years

Jean Hessels-Petit, historian for the Sequim Bay Yacht Club, has been going through past issues of the club’s newsletter “The Scuttlebutt,” and other sources, including past members, to compile histories of the club’s 50 years in Sequim and on the water.

Marian and Jerry Fine, vice commodore of the Sequim Bay Yacht Club, pause before a display of images from the early days of the club during the 50th anniversary celebration at the John Wayne Marina.

Celebrants at Sequim Bay Yacht Club’s 50th anniversary dinner at John Wayne Marina include, from left to right, Rudy Hessels, historian Jean Hessels-Petit, longest-tenured members Bob and Kelly Macaulay, oldest member Chris Coolures, and Dennis Miller, who was essential in getting the rowing program added to the club 10 years ago.

Don Berger, the only member with college rowing experience when the Sequim Bay Yacht Club established a rowing program 10 years ago, poses with a picture of himself at the club’s 50th anniversary dinner.

Sue Baden, commodore of the Sequim Bay Yacht Club, speaks to an appreciative crowd of 109 members at the 50th anniversary celebration in the Hendricks Room at John Wayne Marina on April 10.

The Sequim Bay Yacht Club recently hosted a party at their John Wayne Marina headquarters, celebrating 50 years of education, service to the community and good times on and off the water.

The club’s history is tied to the Marina itself, as Jean Heessels-Petit, club historian, writes in “Sequim Bay Yacht Club 1976-1985”:

“During the summer of 1975, a group of Sequim boaters anchored together in the San Juan Islands. One evening, the discussion turned to sharing their enjoyment of boating with others through the possibility of starting a yacht club on Sequim Bay. That same year, actor John Wayne, who sailed his 136-foot converted mine sweeper ‘Wild Goose’ in the Pacific Northwest and Sequim Bay, offered the Port of Port Angeles 22 acres of his family’s property on the bay for a public marina if it could be built in five years.”

Heessels-Petit’s history details seven years of advocacy for the marina before a permit was issued in 1983, with the John Wayne Marina completed in July of 1984. It took longer than the five years stipulated by John Wayne, who died in 1979, but his family allowed the plan to move forward.

The club itself was inaugurated in April 1976 with 50 charter members.

Heessels-Petit said that without the club, “The marina most likely could have been built, but it may have taken on a different atmosphere. I think having SBYC starting at the same time gave a place or group for citizens who wanted a marina on Sequim Bay to come together and show their support. When it is citizens of a community, there’s a chance all users might be represented — fishermen, crabbers, recreational boaters, beachcombers, picnickers, etc. Without a cohesive group, isolated speakers/writers might have been heard, but the message and timing might not have been as consistent.”

Heessels-Petit said the bylaws state that the purpose of the club “shall be to promote and encourage safe boating, the science and practice of seamanship and navigation, fellowship and camaraderie among the members, as well as to provide leadership in club sailing and cruising programs.”

Some of the current club offerings include learn to sail and learn to row programs, and an abundance of weekly, monthly and yearly events, as their extensive website details at sequimbayyacht.club.

Over half of the members do not own a boat themselves; the club offers two sailboats and several rowing shells for no extra charge for those trained to use them.

The rowing program celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Linda Carlson, who writes the club’s newsletter, said, “The rowing program was added through the efforts of Jean (Heessels-Petit) and of Dennis Miller, who worked with the late John Hallberg of Port Angeles to get rowing shells for the club. Today there are 24 active rowers who typically row to and from at least Schoolhouse Point starting as early as 7 a.m., light permitting.”

Miller said it is unusual for a yacht club to offer a rowing program.

Heessels-Petit said that in her study of the club’s history, there are some consistencies through the years besides educational offerings and social opportunities.

“The spirit of volunteerism: sharing of skills, expertise, experience, giving time and effort, working together; concern over how to increase membership and participation; equipment that ‘needs work’ and members who meet that need; new faces, backgrounds, interests of members; and our ongoing and growing support for Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County,” she said.

Supporting hospice

SBYC may be known primarily for its annual fundraiser “Reach and Row for Hospice,” which began in 1991 as a sailboat race to benefit the respite care fund at VHOCC. The name changed in 2018 to “Reach for Hospice” when SBYC inaugurated a competition for anyone with an oar or paddle, according to Carlson.

Carlson said the club “fundraises all year for VHOCC,” including donating all bar tips and proceeds from the January 1st Polar Bear plunge on Hollywood Beach, and hosting the two races in September, as well as the dinner and dessert auction after them.

Priya Jiyadev, executive director of VHOCC, said the organization is “incredibly grateful for the Sequim Bay Yacht Club’s steadfast support over the past three decades. Since 1991, SBYC has raised an extraordinary $542,094 for our Respite Fund. This fund allows families to access up to 72 hours of paid respite care during some of life’s most challenging moments. This generosity has brought meaningful comfort and relief to so many of the families we serve, and we simply could not do this work without them.”

Of the Sequim Yacht Club’s 135 members, 109 were in attendance at the anniversary party. Appetizers and drinks hearkening back to the 1970’s were offered in the club room, where Peninsula Party Booth accommodated a steady stream of party-goers until dinner and speeches began in the Hendricks room.

There, 22 raffle prizes were on display under plaques commemorating every commodore who has served the club, with each member receiving free raffle tickets.

Commodores serve as the elected leader of the group for a year, with some people serving more than once. Like every role in the club, commodores are volunteers.

Awards all around

The club’s current commodore, Sue Baden, was credited for the success of the April 10 party by numerous members.

“Sue does an outstanding job of bringing the community together,” said Jenn Gibbings.

Bob Macaulay said, “I’ve been a member of SBYC for 33 years, and this is, by far, the best party I’ve been to.”

Both Gibbings, for being the newest member, and Macaulay and wife Kelly for being the longest tenured members, were honored with “Blue Diamond Awards,” which Baden created for the event.

Baden said the awards were a way to honor some members, but also to have fun.

Paula Topjun is responsible for most of the decorations of events so she received the Martha Stewart Award, and Linda Carlson received the SBYC Pulitzer Prize Award because she does the club’s newsletter and other articles.

”One of our experienced sailors ran aground a couple of years ago, so I gave him the Gilligan’s Island Award,” Baden said.

Baden added that she “wanted our members to have an evening to remember; a celebratory evening of fun, great food, some laughs and camaraderie with each other.”

“The very best thing about being in this organization are the members,” she said. “Like any club, we have a variety of people and personalities and also lots of activities in which to participate. There are sailors, motor boaters, rowers and social members. We have made great friends in this group, and we have taken part in so many activities. I learned to sail, I have gone boating with friends, and I have continued to expand my knowledge of Sequim Bay and surrounding waterways.”

Fun ahead

Next up for the club is “Opening Day” on May 3, which is a chance for the public to experience some of what the club offers.

“Opening Day signifies the beginning of boating season for our group. It’s a huge event where we offer free boating, sailing, and rowing experiences to the public along with snacks served in our club room,” Baden said.

Youth activities include boating and sailing experiences with rowing for those 18 and older.

Registration for the boat experiences starts at 9:30 a.m. At 3 p.m. Erik Evans will play the bagpipe for the boat parade.

Membership dues are $375 a year (pro-rated by quarter). Information on joining can be found at sequimbayyacht.club.