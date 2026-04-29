Sequim High class of 1947 celebrates 79th reunion

Mary Ellen (Dryke) Pogue and Robert “Bob” Clark meet at the Mariner Cafe on April 16 for their Sequim High School class of 1947 reunion. They’re two of three surviving members of the class of 51 students. Mabel (Heine) Sorensen was unable to attend this year, Clark said.

Robert “Bob” Clark remains a constant for Sequim High School’s class of 1947.

He met with fellow alumna Mary Ellen (Dryke) Pogue for lunch at the Mariner Cafe on April 16 to celebrate their 79th class reunion.

They’re two of three surviving members of 51 students.

Last year, Clark, now 95, met for lunch with Mabel (Heine) Sorensen at the Mariner on her 96th birthday and for their 78th class reunion. Pogue, 96, was unable to attend in 2025, and this year Sorensen couldn’t attend, but Clark said he and his family went to check on her and she’s doing well.

Meeting with Pogue sparked a lot of memories for the alumni.

“Her daughter brought her and I’m awfully glad she did,” Clark said.

“I thought when she walked through the door and saw me, and saw the pictures of all our classmates, it would spark her, and it did. It did immediately.”

They talked about a number of things, and as he did with Sorensen last year, Clark and Pogue chatted about freshmen initiation where girls wore bathing suits and boys were in dresses and had to push a peanut across a stage as they were paddled. The tradition continued until they were seniors, he said.

Clark said he’s gotten family members’ contacts for Pogue and Sorensen and he’s looking forward to the three of them meeting next April for their 80th class reunion.

He’s planning to send a card to Mary Ellen for her 97th birthday in August, and celebrate his own 96th birthday in November.

“I’ll stay in contact with them,” he said.

Looking ahead, Clark is looking forward to the Pioneer Dinner on May 8 during the Sequim Irrigation Festival at the Sequim Prairie Grange. He’s the oldest living Grand Pioneer, he said.

When he was first asked to participate in 2002, Clark said he told organizers he was too young at age 72.

“I named a dozen men older than me,” he said, but they all declined the honor.

As for past and future Sequim graduates, Clark encourages locals to do their best to stay healthy and not let class reunions go by.

“We got to our 70th (reunion) and we decided, we’re going to have one every year,” he said.