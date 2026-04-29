County’s sixth ‘Herbie’ Liberty Tree clone planted in Sequim

Clallam County’s sixth “Herbie” Liberty Tree, a direct descendant of the historic “Herbie” Elm of Yarmouth, Maine, was recently planted at Joseph Keeler Park in Sequim.

Members of the Michael Trebert Chapter NSDAR’s executive team and the Sequim Post 62 American Legion executive team, along with representatives of the Post 6787 Carlsborg VFW and the Naval Elks Riders #353, attended the planting in Sequim of Clallam County’s sixth “Herbie” Liberty Tree.

With the celebration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4 fast approaching, the Michael Trebert Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), in partnership with Sequim Post 62–Jack Grennan American Legion, announce that they have planted the sixth “Herbie” Liberty Tree clone in Clallam County at Joseph Keeler Park in Sequim.

This marks the second “Herbie” Liberty Tree planted in Sequim. The first was planted at Joseph Keeler Park by Sequim VFW on Oct. 20, 2025.

This 4-foot Liberty Tree is a direct descendant of the historic “Herbie” Elm of Yarmouth, Maine — an iconic tree that stood for more than two centuries and is closely tied to America’s Revolutionary era. According to a press release, the planting represents a meaningful and lasting tribute as the nation prepares to commemorate its semiquincentennial.

The sixth tree was originally presented to Sequim Jack Grennan American Legion Post 62 by Michael Trebert DAR Regent Weiler in June 2025. The Michael Trebert Chapter has worked to acquire and distribute these special Liberty Tree clones through the Liberty Tree Society, ensuring that pieces of living history are shared with local communities.