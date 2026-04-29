The Monthly Slice: Spring and summer are busy for Sequim Picklers, fellow enthusiasts

The Sequim Picklers remain active with various club activities and several notable events coming up.

Members will once again be rolling a net and dinking the pickleball down Washington Street in May 9th’s Irrigation Festival Parade. Free pickleball lessons, open to all, have started on Sunday afternoons at Carrie Blake Park. Additionally, the annual Sequim Fling Pickleball Tournament will be held Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31 at the park.

The Sequim Fling has games for players rated from 2.5 through 4.5-plus, including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, with a variety of age brackets. Registration is open until May 24 at pickleballbrackets.com.

New this year, pickleball clubs across the Olympic Peninsula are teaming up to create the Champion’s Cup. This unique “event within an event” will feature the medalists from the Olympic Pickleball Tournament (Port Angeles), the Sequim Fling, and the Port Townsend Pickleball Club’s annual tournament competing to crown the “Champion of the Champions.”

The Champion’s Cup, to be held at Carrie Blake Park, will be contested as part of 7 Cedars’ Second Annual PicklePalooza scheduled for Sept. 26-27. PicklePalooza features a fun and festive street-ball environment at 7 Cedars where players of all ages and skills come together to celebrate the joy of pickleball. With live music, food and beverage service, festival games, and an array of pickleball courts, this event is perfect for anyone celebrating the game or wanting to learn.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Sequim Picklers and their activities can find more information at sequimpickleball.com or on the Sequim Picklers Facebook page.