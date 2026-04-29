Lions pave the way at bandshell

Sequim Valley Lions Club donated approximately $50,000 to the City of Sequim to pave the pathway in front of the James Center for the Performing Arts.

Swipe or click to see more

Brian Pulk, president of the Sequim Valley Lions Club, cuts a ribbon to celebrate a paved pathway around the James Center for the Performing Arts. The Lions paid about $50,000 for the project.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Valley Lions Club members and community supporters celebrated the freshly paved path around the James Center for the Performing Arts on April 23 with a ribbon cutting by the bandshell.

David Blakeslee, zone chairman of the Lions Club, said club members were looking for a project “to support the city because the community always supports the Lions.”

Following a City of Sequim staff member’s suggestion, the Lions donated the approximate $50,000 for the project.

The path formerly had gravel around it, which club members said was not friendly to wheelchairs.

The Lions have supported multiple projects across Sequim, including building the Guy Cole Event Center, Carrie Blake Community Park’s shelter, the bridge by the park’s retention pond, and much more.

The James Center’s first phase, including the bandshell, was constructed in 2005.

The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce with community participants, including the Sequim City Band, Sequim Irrigation Festival, Sequim Community Orchestra, and many more.

“We’re growing and accepting new members so bring your running shoes, ‘cause we’re going,” Blakeslee said.

Sequim Valley Lions Club holds meetings open to guests starting at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at Paradise Café, 703 N. Sequim Ave.

Find the group online at facebook.com/SequimValleyLions.