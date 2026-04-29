Responder Blotter — April 29, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Clallam County Fire District 3 reports that from April 18-25, they responded to 229 incidents. Firefighters said that they have seen a recent uptick in “big box” alarms, or commercial structures, that have taxed resources.

They’ve also seen more vegetation fires caused by weed burners this week, reminding locals how quickly a sunny day of lawn care and maintenance can turn into disaster. Firefighters urge the public to be educated on their specific tools and use caution while using them.

As drier months come, firefighters are also sending out friendly reminders of a potential for higher fire danger and safe burning practices. For more information on fire prevention and safety related information, visit ccfd3.org.

April 19

3:38 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block of Macleay Road

9:24 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of West Pine Court

April 20

8:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of Dungeness Meadows

9:55 a.m. — Assault, 900 block of Fox Hollow Road

11:32 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of River Road

2:36 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mill Road

6:28 p.m. — DUI arrest, 800 block of Oak Tree Ridge

April 21

6:33 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ River Road

9:19 a.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of Jennies Blvd.

9:32 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Baywood Village Road

12:36 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of South Third Ave.

1:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of East Washington St.

2:14 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of West Reservoir Road

9:19 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block of West Pine Court

9:40 p.m. — Brush fire, 400 block of Martha Lane

10:29 p.m. — Assault, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

April 22

3:27 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of East Washington St.

11:06 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Barnes Road

11:30 a.m. — Littering, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:25 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of Port Williams Road

April 23

10:54 a.m. — Animal abuse, 500 block of Voice of America Road

12:12 p.m. — Vehicle wreck, 900 block of West Washington St.

1:21 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.

4:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of Dungeness Meadows

7:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

April 24

4:01 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

8:16 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of North Sunnyside Ave.

8:43 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of East Washington St.

1:13 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of East Washington St.

3:40 p.m. — Electrical fire, 1200 block of West Washington St.

7:19 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of East Prairie St.

April 25

1:38 p.m. — Fraud, 1300 block of 3 Crabs Road

4:45 p.m. — Burglary, 1900 block of South Third Ave.

5:37 p.m. — Burn complaint, 400 block of West Prairie St.

6:06 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of Grandview Drive

8:06 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

8:39 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 600 block of Blyn Springs Road