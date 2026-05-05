SHS Plant Sale keeps educational tradition going

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim High School’s Plant Sale features about 7,000 plants grown by students. The sale continues daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday, May 8 at the school.

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Agriculture Science students, from left, Savannah Weekly, Jordan Rogers and Elizabeth Grimes were three of many students to help plant and grow 120 flower baskets for the City of Sequim. They’ll go out soon across the city.

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Alyssa L’Ami, a ninth grade Agriculture Science student, deadheads plants at the entrance of Sequim High School’s annual Plant Sale last week. “I think it’s a really good class,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity to learn.”

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Sequim High School students, from left, Harlie Burwash, Kayden Disinski, and Chase Robins deadhead geraniums in the school’s main greenhouse for the Agriculture Department’s annual Plant Sale. All three said they’ve helped in the greenhouse for at least two years with Disinski helping all four years. The sale continues daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday, May 8 at 601 N. Sequim Ave.

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From students’ own hands, a bounty of baskets, flowers, herbs, and vegetables remain available through Friday at Sequim High School’s annual Plant Sale.

Locals can park in the SHS lot and make purchases from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday, May 8, at 601 N. Sequim Ave.

Proceeds help the Agriculture Science program purchase supplies for plants, animals, small engines, and related educational opportunities.

Student Elizabeth Grimes, Sequim FFA’s reporter, said they grew about 7,000 plants this school year, and students helped plant and grow the City of Sequim’s 120 flower baskets that will soon line city streets through mid-October.

“We focus on a little bit of everything in agricultural life,” she said.

“It’s a great program to go into. I thoroughly enjoy it.”

Teacher Bill McFarlen said part of their education includes taking apart and reassembling a small motor engine, and programming an AI lawnmower that mows the Hendrickson Road Soccer Field.

Student Jordan Rogers said the class has helped “perfect his knowledge” in a lot of subject matters.

Savannah Weekly, Sequim FFA sentinel, said they all planted something different but work collectively throughout the greenhouses.

Students said baskets and petunias are popular items so far. Annually, they raise between $25,000-$30,000, McFarlen said.

“We greatly appreciate when people come support us,” Grimes said. “It helps us do a lot more.”

The City of Sequim now contracts with SHS for $8,000 to lead the flower basket program too.

Volunteer program co-founder Emily Westcott retired from leading sponsorships for the program last year, which led city officials to take on its full operations. The flower basket program started in 1996 to support the FFA with about 50 baskets. Westcott used part of the sponsorships for downtown Sequim Christmas light decorations, which she continues to lead and seek donations for through the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For more about the SHS Plant Sale, call 360-582-3600.