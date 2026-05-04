Sports roundup: Girls tennis readies for league meet

Photo by Dave Logan/ Sequim’s Adrian Aragon tees off by Port Angeles’ Max Gagnon and Sky Gelder at the seventh tee at Peninsula Golf Club on April 28 in the Duke Streeter Invitational.

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Photo by Emily Matthiessen/ Sequim’s Ava Ritter looks to throw to first base around a North Mason baserunner in Sequim on April 27.

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Photo by Emily Matthiessen/ Colten Anderson looks to make a play on Friday for Sequim during a tough defensive battle against Port Angeles.

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Photo by Emily Matthiessen/ Sequim senior Nico Musso (10) drives the ball forward against Port Angeles players on Friday in Sequim. The Roughriders won a defensive battle 2-0.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Abby Brown, one half of Sequim’s No. 1 doubles team with Sasha Yada, readies to make a hit against North Kitsap’s No. 1 doubles team on Friday. Brown and Yada lost this match, but won three other matches earlier in the week, including on April 29 against the same Vikings pair of Addy Jess and Edi Smith.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Finley Rapelje, with doubles teammate Brooke Tennell behind her, returns a hit on May 1 against North Kitsap’s No. 4 doubles team Meara Byers and Bianca Palafox. Rapelje and Tennell won 6-3, 6-4.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Calleigh Thompson, Sequim’s No. 2 singles player, returns a hit on May 1 against North Kitsap’s Senna Pearson. Thompson won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after losing to Pearson earlier in the week.

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The Wolves girls tennis team saw some success over Port Angeles and Bremerton last week while just narrowly losing to North Kitsap twice.

They opened the week with a 6-1 win over Port Angeles at home on April 27.

Tiffany Lam won 6-1, 6-0 over Allyssum Larsen in No. 1 singles, while Calleigh Thompson won the No. 2 match-up over Allison Fricker 6-2, 6-0. Sydney Thomas-Harris defeated Rylie Medley 6-0. 6-0.

In doubles play, Sequim’s no. 1 doubles team Abby Brown and Sasha Yada won 7-6, 6-3 over Cayleigh Alwad and Audrey Rudd and the Wolves’ No. 2 team Kristine Prorok and Ashton Reichner won 6-1, 6-0 against Keira Brown and Ivy Powless.

For the No. 4 teams, Sequim’s Finley Rapelje and Brooke Tennell won 6-0, 6-2 against the Riders’ Avery Camissa and Miya Allen.

Facing Bremerton in an away meet on April 30, the Wolves swept all of their matches 7-0.

Lam, Thomas-Harris, Moore and Rapelje, and Tennell and Bella Rich all won going 6-0, 6-0. Thompson won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1.

With matches in Poulsbo on April 29, and at home on May 1 against North Kitsap, the Vikings prevailed 4-3 in varsity matches.

On April 29, Lam won 6-0, 1-6, 6-1 over Noelle Oberholtzer, and Thomas-Harris at No. 3, over Catherine Tritz 6-4, 6-1. Brown and Yada were the lone Wolves doubles team to win 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 against the Vikings’ Addy Jess and Edi Smith.

In their final home meet of the season, Thompson won No. 2 singles over Senna Pearson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Thomas-Harris won again 6-0, 6-1 over Tritz.

Sequim’s No. 4 doubles team of Rapelje and Tennell won 6-3, 6-4 against Meara Byers and Bianca Palafox.

Both Prorok and Reichner, and Paloma Franco and Moore lost in three sets.

Sequim was set to travel to Bainbridge on Monday for its final regular season matches of the season before competing in the Olympic League Tournament on Thursday and Friday at North Kitsap High School.

Soccer splits week with loss in Rainshadow rivalry

Sequim boys soccer team returned all but one senior for the April 28 game at Olympic with Colten Anderson and Jaeyden Halladay returning from injury, helping the Wolves to a 2-1 victory on penalty kicks to remain in the upper half of the Olympic League standings.

The Wolves got off to a strong start with Anderson combining with Colten Wagner only for the Olympic goalkeeper to deny Wagner with an outstanding save.

In the sixth minute, a Halladay throw-in found Anderson, who beat three players before placing the ball past the goalkeeper to give Sequim a 1-0 lead.

Coach Ian McCallum said Sequim dominated the play throughout the first half with Ayden Peters putting in an outstanding performance at center defense, but weren’t able to get the finishing touch.

But with three minutes remaining, a breakaway from Olympic saw their forward awarded a penalty kick and the Trojans were able to tie up the game.

Following two 5-minute overtime periods, the game went to PKs. Anderson, Bjorn Henrikson Peters, scored with keeper Kaiden Tosland making a big save to allow Finn Braaten to step up and score the winning penalty kick, giving the Wolves a 4-3 win.

On Friday night, Port Angeles earned a sweep over Sequim this season, but it wasn’t easy in a defensive, low-scoring 2-0 victory in Sequim. It was the first time the Riders have won a game in Sequim since 2018.

The win likely locked up second place in the Olympic League for the Riders while Sequim remains in the top half of the standings in fourth place.

The Riders got off to a fast start, scoring just 90 seconds into the match. Matthew Miller got an assist when he made a quick pass, springing Tanner Lagrange down the right wing. Lagrange hit a perfect shot to the far post.

Port Angeles got its second goal shortly afterward in the 14th minute. Grant Butterworth kicked the ball to midfield where Kanyon Anderson made a perfect header pass, this time springing Miller past the Wolves’ defense down the left wing. Miller scored with his left foot to the far post

“We got off to a slow start,” McCallum said. “After that second goal, we were right there with them. We were disappointed in the start, but we left the field satisfied with how we finished.”

The game then settled into a defensive battle, with neither team having a lot of dangerous chances after that. Sequim’s best chance came in the 29th minute when Nico Musso got the rebound off a free kick and hit a powerful shot from distance that got past Port Angeles keeper Maverick Williams but trickled a couple of feet wide of the far post.

Tosland was busy in the second half, but the Riders were never able to get another shot past the Sequim keeper. His best stop might have been on Miller in the 44th minute. Miller got behind the Sequim defense and Tosland made the decision to come way out of goal to cut the angle, giving Miller no room to shoot.

A minute later, Tosland stopped a dangerous crossing pass with a pair of Riders forward lurking, ready to shoot. Miller had a golden chance for a second goal when Tosland came out of goal to make a solid save on a hard shot in the 65th minute. In stoppage time, Tosland made another fantastic save, literally stopping the ball between his legs while sitting on the ground. Despite all the second-half action, the game ended 2-0.

McCallum said Tosland has been playing like this all season for the Wolves.

“He’s been our MVP all season long and he’s getting better and better,” McCallum said. “I don’t think there’s a better goalkeeper in the league.”

Sequim was set to finish the regular season at North Kitsap on Tuesday and would lock up fourth place with a win.

Wolves’ top girl golfers in sync

The Wolves boys golf team dropped their Olympic League finale April 30 by two strokes to North Kitsap 183-185 despite taking the top two individual finishes in a match on the front nine at Port Ludlow Golf Club.

Talon Stover posted a 5-over-par 41 with one birdie to earn match medalist honors ahead of teammate Adrian Aragon who shot 43 with one birdie.

Levi Breithaupt was fifth for Sequim after posting a 47 and Collin Sanders added a 54 to round out the Wolves’ scorers.

In the girls competition, Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer posted identical rounds of 48 to earn match medalist honors in a Sequim win over a two-player North Kitsap squad.

Rachel McDougall was third for the Wolves with a 60 and Gabriella Hood added a 62.

Two days earlier at the Duke Streeter Invitational at the Peninsula Golf Club, Brewer and Dodson won the invite, both shooting rounds of 42.

Sequim’s Gabriella Hood and Kaiya Robinson rounded out the top 10 at +20.

Sequim’s top boys tandem of Aragon and Cody Dunscomb turned in a tie for fifth overall after shooting a 1-under-par 71 to lead the Wolves. Matthew Lake and Trent Allen also played for Sequim and finished in a tie for 13th at 11 over par.

“Nine schools played in the 18-hole event,” Port Angeles boys coach Bob Anderson said. “There were 49 boys, 28 girls, and 12 coaches playing in the event, for a total of 89 golfers.

The Olympic League Golf Meet was set for Monday in Kingston.

Track team competes in Shelton

Sequim’s Reid Randall set a new personal-best time in his specialty, the 800-meter run, finishing second on May 2 at the Shelton Invitational with a time of 1:55.96. That is the fifth-best time in the state.

A total of 30 schools competed in the invitational.

The Sequim 4×400 relay team (Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Randall) finished fourth in a time of 3:33.52.

The Sequim girls had a number of top-3 finishes. The Wolves’ 4×200 team of Birdie Pyeatt, Kylie Peters, Kalea Keate and Harper Campbell finished third in a time of 1:51.76. Clare Turella finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Emily Bair finished second in the freshman/sophomore 1,600 (5:52.92) and the freshman/sophomore mile (5:54.97).

A day prior, the Wolves competed at Crescent High School where Sequim athletes set 30-plus personal and/or season bests.

For the girls, Peters won the 100 meters in 13.38 and set a season best in the 200 meters (28.15) followed by Pyeatt in second (29.38). Jayden Bahr also set a personal best (19.26) in the 100 meter hurdles.

In the boys’ competition, Osborne and French set PRs in the 200 meters (23.05 and 23.88) to place first and second, while Randall set a season best in the 400 meters (50.47).

In the 800 meters, Kaleb Mishko, Jonathan Solovey and Jonathan Tipton took first-third to set personal bests, as well. The Wolves are set to compete in the Olympic League meet May 7-9 at North Mason High School.

Fastpitch ends week on high note

The Sequim softball team got back in the win column in a big way on May 1, erupting for 21 runs in a 21-2 victory over Bremerton to remain alive for the postseason.

The Wolves scored 10 runs in the second inning to blow the game open.

Alexia Fuller had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Seren McClurken was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases, while Naveah Owens was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Rilynn Whitehead hit a triple, scored four runs and drove in one. She also pitched a complete-game victory, allowing two hits and two runs in five innings. She struck out nine.

Kiley Winter was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Ava Ritter had two runs scored and two RBIs and Rylie Doig had two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Earlier in the week, Sequim was swept in a doubleheader 11-2 and 13-2 by North Mason on April 27.

In the first game, Winter was 2-for-4 with an RBI while McClurken was 1-4 with an RBI.

In the second game, North Mason got up 12-1 after an eight-run second inning and the Wolves were never able to come back. Fuller and Doig each had a double and an RBI, while Winter had a double and scored a run. Cox had a hit and an RBI.

The Wolves hosted North Kitsap the next day and lost 21-2. Fuller hit a triple for the Wolves, while Doig hit a double.

The victory over Bremerton vaulted the Wolves (4-8, 5-9) past the Knights in the standings into sixth place in the Olympic League. A total of 12 teams qualify for the District 3 2A tournament, with six from the Olympic and six from the South Puget Sound League.

Sequim was set to host Kingston Tuesday and travel to Olympic on Friday.

Baseball cruises past E.J.

The Sequim baseball team got a huge game from Lincoln Bear to beat East Jefferson in a nonleague game 9-2 on May 1.

Bear went 3-for-3 with three doubles. He drove in two runs. Zeke Schmadeke went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Clay Abrams hit a double, scored a run and drove one in, while Hunter Tennell hit a double

On the mound, Connor Oase went four innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. He struck out seven. Tennell went three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

On April 28, the Wolves traveled to Poulsbo and lost 9-1 to North Kitsap. Schmadeke hit an RBI double to ensure the Wolves avoided a shutout in the seventh inning

The next day at home against the Vikings, the Wolves couldn’t hang on to an early lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Oase came through with a sacrifice fly, but the Wolves stranded the potential tying run at first base.

Schmadeke had two hits including an RBI double and walked twice to pace the offense. Bear had a hit and was hit by a pitch, scoring another Sequim run. Devyn Dearinger also went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Sequim was set to host Bremerton on Tuesday and travel to play the Knights on Wednesday.