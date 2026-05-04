River Center’s annual fundraiser to have ‘Enchanted Woodland’ theme

With upgrades planned for the historic Railroad Bridge, attendees of Dine on the Dungeness: An Enchanted Woodland Gala will have an opportunity to pose for professional photos with the bridge as it stands today.

The Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, is asking the community to save the date for Dine on the Dungeness: An Enchanted Woodland Gala. The fundraiser will take place on Friday, July 24, at Railroad Bridge Park.

Dine on the Dungeness has been a long-standing community tradition and annual fundraiser for the Dungeness River Nature Center, supporting its education programs and mission. This year, the event returns with a new twist as an enchanted woodland gala featuring dinner, live music, entertainment, professional event photography, a fundraising auction, and raise the paddle, all set on the scenic Riverside Plaza at Railroad Bridge Park.

For the second consecutive year, the event will not be held on the historic Railroad Bridge. While the bridge remains safe for daily use, it is currently in need of updates, so large gatherings are not currently being held there. The Riverside Plaza provides an open and scenic setting with the historic bridge and riverside as a backdrop.

Local photographer Keith Ross of Keith’s Frame of Mind will be on site offering professional event photography, with opportunities for guests to have their photos taken on the historic Railroad Bridge. With plans to replace the aging wooden truss with a steel replica in 2027, this event offers a special opportunity to capture memories with the bridge as it stands today.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:15 p.m. Registration opens May 14.

For updates and more information, visit DungenessRiverCenter.org/events/ or email Jennifer@DungenessRiverCenter.org.