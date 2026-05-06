Festival fun in the sun and on the runway
Published 5:30 am Wednesday, May 6, 2026
The first weekend of the Sequim Irrigation Festival, under the Crazy Callen Weekend banner, featured the Kids Parade, Trashion Show, dozens of family activities, musicians and acts, a butterfly release party, and more.
The Grand Finale Weekend runs May 7-10. See a schedule at irrigationfestival.com.
For the Kids Parade, Avani Welch, 4, came out as the Grand Prize winner with her Kraken-inspired outfit and cart following the festival’s theme “Let’s Go Sequimming.” She was chosen by the festival’s royalty. She’ll ride in her own car for the Grand Parade on May 9.
For the Trashion Show, entrants made outfits with at least 75% reused materials for the show on Saturday night, May 2 in the Guy Cole Event Center.
This year’s winning designers were Cynthia LeRouge and Evette Allerdings with Team Trailer Trashers. LeRouge wore the Victorian-inspired swim outfit called “The Proper Lady’s Post-Consumer Swimwear.” It used trash bags, twine, cardboard, plastic bottles, and more.
Second place went to Nancy E. Watts’ “Gorgina,” and third to Cherie Kopp’s “Orange you a Cutie” modeled by Sofia Keefer.
Three judges’ awards went to “Power Ranger” by Clallam Mosaic, Sam Brastad, Baillieu Lewis, and Rose Fredson, modeled by Bob Talbot,“Bubble Rappers” by Cherry Bibler and modeled by her grandchildren Filson and Cora Crane, and “Dormant” by Aja Alexander.
Among the Family Fun Days entries, Dungeness Kids Co. had recently sold 50 butterfly kits for families to grow caterpillars and release them in conjunction with the Sequim Botanical Garden adjacent to the festival. The business also donated extra caterpillars to a few teachers, a play group, a childcare center, and a Girl Scout troop.
Garden volunteers helped place nectar plates throughout the garden to help the painted lady butterflies flourish in the garden. She said people can reuse their kits next year and purchase caterpillars to experience it again.
Cora LaTourette released butterflies with her sisters and cousin and said they loved it and it was her first time holding a butterfly.