Clallam County Republicans to host Lincoln Day luncheon

The Clallam County Republican Party invites the community to a “Lincoln Day” luncheon and fundraiser on Saturday, May 16, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Sequim Prairie Grange, located at 290 Macleay Road in Sequim.

This year’s guest speaker is Judge Dave Larson, who is currently running for the Washington State Supreme Court. Judge Larson brings nearly 40 years of legal experience, including 18 years as a trial judge and 23 years as a civil trial lawyer. Known for his “repair shop” judicial philosophy, according to a press release, Larson advocates for a court system that solves real problems for families rather than just applying rigid rules. He is a recognized leader in civics education and a champion for common-sense strategies to address crime and addiction, the press release stated.

The luncheon serves as a rally point for a growing movement in Clallam County.

Attendees will be served a “Taste of the Southwest” luncheon featuring pulled pork, beef, and all the fixings. The afternoon will feature:

Live and Silent Auctions: High-energy bidding to support local grassroots efforts.

Dessert Auction: A chance to bid on gourmet treats to end the afternoon on a sweet note.

According to organizers, the event’s goal is to connect voters, build relationships, and fund operations, including door-knocking and digital advertising. With an 87% voter turnout in the last presidential election, they said local support is critical to keeping the GOP Headquarters — the “home base” for grassroots action — open and operational.

Tickets can be purchased at Clallamrepublicans.org. Early Bird tickets are $50.