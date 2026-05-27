DAR celebrates America’s 250th in parade

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) gather for a photo prior to the start of the Sequim Irrigation Festival Grand Parade. Their America 250 Celebration float was one 118 entries on May 9.

Photo courtesy Anita Reynolds/ Participants in the America 250 Celebration float, from left, Sandy Frykhom, Pam Grider, Donna Bower, and Jim Bower during the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Grand Parade. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the float entry.

The New Dungeness Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), coordinated the America 250 Celebration entry in the Irrigation Festival Grand Parade on May 9 with a pair of Belgian horses pulling a patriotic carriage driven by Jim Bower, a lifelong Sequim resident.

Bower also pulled the Bicentennial Celebration Wagon of Washington State with four of his horses in the Irrigation Festival Parade in 1975.

Donna Bower, an associate member of the New Dungeness Chapter, rode next to her husband in the carriage. The group was led by Vern Frykholm as George Washington, with members of the John Paul Jones Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) carrying a Betsy Ross flag or playing fife and drums. DAR members from the New Dungeness and Admiralty Inlet chapters traveled in the carriage or carried banners and flags through the parade.

For more information on Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), visit dar.org or contact newdungenessdar@gmail.com.