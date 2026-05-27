Milestones — Soroptimists, OMC, Footprinters — May 27, 2026

Representatives of 11 local public safety agencies were honored recently at the 19th Annual Awards Program and dinner held at Sequim Elks Lodge and sponsored by Olympic Peninsula Sequim Chapter 74 of the International Footprint Association. Award winners are shown here, along with other representatives of their organizations and event participants.

Young ladies who participated in Sequim Soroptimist International’s inaugural Dream It Be It program received a day of instruction intended to put them on the road to success. Various individuals, companies and organizations assisted with the program.

Soroptimists launch Dream It Be It program

After a year of planning, Soroptimist International of Sequim presented its inaugural Dream It Be It program, which welcomed 25 girls ages 13-18 from across Clallam County. The one-day event aimed to provide resources and tools to support the young women as they navigate to graduation.

The 2026 program was a collaboration between Olympic Angels and the Sequim School District. The morning session focused on financial literacy, support, and well-being techniques, along with guidance on attending Peninsula College, whether for a two-year program, vocational training, or eventually transferring to a four-year university. Participants also learned about the college’s Running Start Program and concluded with lunch and a nutrition presentation.

In the afternoon session, the girls received training on how to apply for jobs online and learned what potential employers seek in candidates for both summer and long-term employment. The program concluded with a discussion on staying emotionally healthy and a presentation from 7 Cedars regarding potential job opportunities.

In a press release, Soroptimist International of Sequim thanked the following for their support for young women: Tyrone Beatty with 1st Security Bank, Dr. Suzy Ames of Peninsula College, Tasha Fitzgerald and Shelly Mills of Olympic Angels, Emily Grubbs of Maurice’s, Kelly Iriye of Northwest Bras, Heather Rawlings from Rainshadow Café, Walmart, 7 Cedars Hotel & Casino, Peninsula Bottling, and Costco.

Weicher receives OMC Bee Award

Olympic Medical Center recently honored Speech Therapist Jennifer Weicher with the organization’s BEE Award.

The BEE Award, which stands for Being Excellent Every day, was established by OMC to recognize staff members, both clinical and non-clinical, who exceed expectations in service excellence. Physical Therapy and Rehab Services Clinical Supervisor Angela Byars and BEE Committee Chair Emily Fry presented Weicher with the award during nationally recognized Hospital Week.

As a speech therapist working hands-on with patients, Weicher is known for the unique way she tunes into patients’ physical and emotional needs.

“I’ve heard countless stories about how Jennifer makes patients feel valued and genuinely cared for,” read her nomination. “Patients have reported feeling more like a friend, someone worth checking in on and caring for.”

Olympic Medical staff may be nominated for the BEE Award by patients, families and colleagues. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him on “Being Excellent Every Day.” The certificate reads: “With deep appreciation for being excellent at what you do, for going above and beyond and making a difference for those around you every day.” Honorees also receive a BEE Award pin and a gift bag containing a jar of local honey. A cross-functional committee of healthcare workers review the nominations and select the final nominee.

Go to olympicmedical.org/thankyou for more information or to nominate an excellent Olympic Medical Center staff member.

King named WASPC sheriff-at-large

Clallam County Sheriff Brian King has been elected by his peers to serve on the14-member Executive Board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). The election took place during the association’s May meeting in Spokane. The Executive Board helps guide WASPC’s policy priorities, advocacy efforts, and overall strategic direction.

“We are very pleased Sheriff King has stepped up to serve,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “He has quickly earned a reputation as a respected leader across Washington, and his election by fellow sheriffs and chiefs reflects the strong confidence they have in his leadership and judgment.”

Founded in 1963, WASPC represents executive and senior management personnel from law enforcement agencies throughout Washington. With more than 900 members, the association includes county sheriffs and police chiefs, as well as leadership from the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal and tribal agencies.

Public safety representatives honored

Olympic Peninsula Sequim Chapter 74 of the International Footprint Association recently held its 19th Annual Awards Program at Sequim Elks Lodge, honoring 11 local public safety agencies at a family dinner and awards ceremony. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were nominated by their respective agencies. Each honoree was presented with a plaque.

Those honored for their service were: PenCom Communications Officer Sara Hock; Sheriff’s Deputy Alexander Hamilton; Sequim School Resource Officer Daniel Martinez; Port Angeles Police Officer David Arand; State Trooper Lyndon A. Schwilke; Port Angeles Fire Department Captain Michael Ingraham; CCFD2 Firefighter/Paramedic Gary Arbuckle; CCFD4 Firefighter Darin Bertelson; CBCC Corrections Officers Keoni Armitage and Gabriel Villa; CCFD3 Volunteer Training Coordinator Chris Lovering; and US Coast Guard Yeoman First Class Brittany M. Vala.