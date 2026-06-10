Responder Blotter — June 10, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 10, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
May 31
11:29 p.m. — Harassment, intersection of East Washington St./North Sequim Ave.
11:38 p.m. — Prowler, 500 block of Toad Road
June 1
12:25 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Water View Drive
3:30 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
3:47 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Hooker Road
5:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, intersection of Towne Road/ Sequim-Dungeness Way
7:12 p.m. — Assault, 800 block of Cays Road
7:59 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Knapman Ave.
June 2
3:35 a.m. — Residential fire, 400 block of Gupster Road
7:04 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 900 block of Vista Del Mar Drive
2:45 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive
4:21 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 3000 block of Sequim-Dungeness Way
9:45 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of West Brackett Road/ North Priest Road
June 3
7:43 a.m. — Drug violation, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.
June 4
8:09 a.m. — Automobile theft, 700 block of East Washington St.
9:16 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block of East Washington St.
10:50 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Carlsborg Road
12:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block of Kirner Road
2:43 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.
7:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block of East Washington St.
June 5
1:31 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pond Lane
2:59 a.m. — Repossession, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road
June 6
12:49 p.m. — Vehicle fire, intersection of River Road ramp/ West Washington St.
5:54 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.
7:43 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 8900 block of Old Olympic Highway
June 7
7:40 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Carlsborg Road
6:47 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1100 block of West Washington St.
7:18 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of West Washington St./ North Priest Road
8:03 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1200 block of West Washington St.