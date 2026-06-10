Responder Blotter — June 10, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 31

11:29 p.m. — Harassment, intersection of East Washington St./North Sequim Ave.

11:38 p.m. — Prowler, 500 block of Toad Road

June 1

12:25 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Water View Drive

3:30 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

3:47 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Hooker Road

5:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, intersection of Towne Road/ Sequim-Dungeness Way

7:12 p.m. — Assault, 800 block of Cays Road

7:59 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Knapman Ave.

June 2

3:35 a.m. — Residential fire, 400 block of Gupster Road

7:04 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 900 block of Vista Del Mar Drive

2:45 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive

4:21 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 3000 block of Sequim-Dungeness Way

9:45 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of West Brackett Road/ North Priest Road

June 3

7:43 a.m. — Drug violation, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

June 4

8:09 a.m. — Automobile theft, 700 block of East Washington St.

9:16 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block of East Washington St.

10:50 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

12:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block of Kirner Road

2:43 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

7:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block of East Washington St.

June 5

1:31 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pond Lane

2:59 a.m. — Repossession, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

June 6

12:49 p.m. — Vehicle fire, intersection of River Road ramp/ West Washington St.

5:54 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:43 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 8900 block of Old Olympic Highway

June 7

7:40 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Carlsborg Road

6:47 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1100 block of West Washington St.

7:18 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of West Washington St./ North Priest Road

8:03 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1200 block of West Washington St.