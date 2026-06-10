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Responder Blotter — June 10, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 31

11:29 p.m. — Harassment, intersection of East Washington St./North Sequim Ave.

11:38 p.m. — Prowler, 500 block of Toad Road

June 1

12:25 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Water View Drive

3:30 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

3:47 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Hooker Road

5:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, intersection of Towne Road/ Sequim-Dungeness Way

7:12 p.m. — Assault, 800 block of Cays Road

7:59 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Knapman Ave.

June 2

3:35 a.m. — Residential fire, 400 block of Gupster Road

7:04 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 900 block of Vista Del Mar Drive

2:45 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive

4:21 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 3000 block of Sequim-Dungeness Way

9:45 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of West Brackett Road/ North Priest Road

June 3

7:43 a.m. — Drug violation, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

June 4

8:09 a.m. — Automobile theft, 700 block of East Washington St.

9:16 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block of East Washington St.

10:50 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

12:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block of Kirner Road

2:43 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

7:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block of East Washington St.

June 5

1:31 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pond Lane

2:59 a.m. — Repossession, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

June 6

12:49 p.m. — Vehicle fire, intersection of River Road ramp/ West Washington St.

5:54 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:43 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 8900 block of Old Olympic Highway

June 7

7:40 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Carlsborg Road

6:47 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1100 block of West Washington St.

7:18 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of West Washington St./ North Priest Road

8:03 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1200 block of West Washington St.

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