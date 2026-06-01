State Track and Field: Randall takes fifth in 800 meters

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim sent seven athletes to the 2A State Track and Field Championships last weekend, including, from left, Kaleah Keate, pole vault alternate, Clare Turella, high jump, and the 4×400 boys relay team, top row, Jonathan Tipton, alternate, Adrian Osborne, Reid Randall, front row, Westley French, and Gavin Tupper. Randall also ran the 400 meters and 800 meters.

Sequim junior Reid Randall earned a fifth place finish in the 800 meters last weekend at the 2A State Track and Field Championships in Tacoma.

He ran 1:55.21 on Saturday, May 30 at Mount Tahoma High School with Dylan Rowell of Anacortes setting a state meet and personal record of 1:51.45 to win the event.

Randall ran 1:55.88 in the preliminaries to qualify for the finals on May 29. He ran his personal best 1:52.92 at the Olympic League meet on May 9. He said in an interview he was looking to run under 1:52.00 at state.

Randall also placed eighth at state in the 400 meters running 52.68 in the finals. Liam Wilson of Port Angeles placed third overall (49.57, a personal record). Randall set his personal best at the league meet (49.32). Randall also ran with Sequim’s 4×400 boys relay team including Adrian Osborne, Westley French, and Gavin Tupper, with alternate Jonathan Tipton. They finished in 19th (3:35.75).

The relay team said they were hoping to make finals and qualify for nationals. The team set their personal bests at the 2A West Central District meet the week prior to state going 3:27.42 and placing fifth. Anacortes’ relay team set a state meet record going 3:18.47.

Randall was the only boy to return to state after finishing 10th in the 400 meters (50.51) in 2025.

Sequim junior Clare Turella made her third straight trip to state in the high jump after winning the event her freshman and sophomore years. She placed 13th this year clearing the bar at 4-10.

In a previous interview, Turella said she wasn’t feeling the same pressure on herself as previous years and would be OK with the results after two big wins. Keira Armfield of Archbishop Murphy won the event this year jumping 5-4.

Kaleah Keate, an alternate for the Wolves in the pole vault at state, did not jump. She placed fifth with an 8 foot jump at districts.

Sequim boys tied for 31st overall with five points.

Port Angeles boys tied for 15th with 17 points, and their girls tied for 22nd with eight points.

The Roughriders’ Brody Pierce won the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 47-5. He also placed eighth in the long jump (21-9.5) and 11th in the high jump (5-10). Teanna Clark placed second in the javelin with a throw of 129-3.