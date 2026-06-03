Free clinic topic of next WOW Radio Forum on June 10

Sara Nicholls, executive director of the Sequim Free Clinic, will present a free WOW! Working on Wellness Radio Forum on Wednesday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on KSQM FM 91.5.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Sequim Free Clinic, officially known as Dungeness Valley Health & Wellness Clinic. During the forum, Sara will discuss the history of the clinic, the growing healthcare needs within the community, and how the clinic continues to provide free, quality healthcare to uninsured and underserved individuals throughout the Sequim area. She will also share stories of the clinic’s volunteer-driven mission, the impact of community partnerships, and plans for the clinic’s future as it enters its next 25 years of service.

Nicholls has more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and has served as executive director of the Sequim Free Clinic since 2016. She also serves on several local and regional nonprofit boards.

WOW! Working on Wellness is a health education program of Dungeness Valley Health & Wellness Clinic. The Clinic provides basic urgent care and chronic health care services to uninsured community members. The Basic Urgent Care Clinic is open to patients on Monday and Thursday evenings beginning at 5 p.m.