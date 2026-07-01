City sets ‘Party at the Park’ for Fourth of July
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026
The City of Sequim is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a Party at the Park on the Fourth of July.
The family-friendly event goes from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 in Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave.
Sequim City Band presents a “Sounds of America” concert at 3 p.m. at the James Center for the Performing Arts in the Reuse Demonstration Site on the north side of the park.
The fireworks show takes place at 10 p.m. over the south side of the park by the softball fields, similarly to the drone show for the Sequim Sunshine Festival.
City staff have set a full afternoon in the southern part of the park with classic field day games, a pop-up splash zone, five food trucks, an open air beer and wine garden hosted by the Sequim Valley Lions Club in a softball field, and the America250 Experience Hall in the Guy Cole Event Center.
The America250 Experience Hall will feature free, hands-on activities from 4-8 p.m. including the North Olympic History Center’s WA America250-centered Voices of Clallam County audio experience, an America250-themed Agents of Discovery City of Sequim app activity, and other interactive history and community-focused activities.
For the splash zone, visitors are encouraged to bring swimsuits and towels, along with lawn chairs and picnic blankets for the evening’s show.
City staff also ask participants to bring flashlights or headlamps as the park will be dark following the fireworks show.
This is the first holiday where the ban on the sale of consumer fireworks in Sequim city limits is in effect. The discharge of consumer fireworks is also banned in the city.
Sparklers, pop-its, and other flammable novelty items are not allowed at the Party at the Park, city staff said.
They estimate more than 5,000 people attend Fourth of July festivities each year.
Contact Sequim’s Parks division at 360-683-5062 with questions about the event. City of Sequim offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday.