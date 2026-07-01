City sets ‘Party at the Park’ for Fourth of July

Susan Sorensen, Jenniifer Pettit and Mirriam Childers of KSQM 91.5 FM, Sequim’s radio station, sell raffle tickets during the Sequim City Band’s Independence Day performance in 2025. The band performs its concert “Sounds of America” on July 4 at the James Center for the Performing Arts.

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At last year’s Fourth of July event in Carrie Blake Community Park, Dan Parker of Manchester said that he trained Buddy, 17 months, an English Cream golden retriever, to not be disturbed by fireworks by playing videos of fireworks over a series of time, starting quiet and turning up the volume louder over time. The event returns to the park from 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. July 4.

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Sequim City Band, pictured in 2025, returns to the James Center for the Performing Arts at 3 p.m. on July 4 to perform its “Sounds of America” concert.

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Sequim City Band, pictured in 2025, returns to the James Center for the Performing Arts at 3 p.m. on July 4 to perform “Sounds of America.”

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The City of Sequim is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a Party at the Park on the Fourth of July.

The family-friendly event goes from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 in Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave.

Sequim City Band presents a “Sounds of America” concert at 3 p.m. at the James Center for the Performing Arts in the Reuse Demonstration Site on the north side of the park.

The fireworks show takes place at 10 p.m. over the south side of the park by the softball fields, similarly to the drone show for the Sequim Sunshine Festival.

City staff have set a full afternoon in the southern part of the park with classic field day games, a pop-up splash zone, five food trucks, an open air beer and wine garden hosted by the Sequim Valley Lions Club in a softball field, and the America250 Experience Hall in the Guy Cole Event Center.

The America250 Experience Hall will feature free, hands-on activities from 4-8 p.m. including the North Olympic History Center’s WA America250-centered Voices of Clallam County audio experience, an America250-themed Agents of Discovery City of Sequim app activity, and other interactive history and community-focused activities.

For the splash zone, visitors are encouraged to bring swimsuits and towels, along with lawn chairs and picnic blankets for the evening’s show.

City staff also ask participants to bring flashlights or headlamps as the park will be dark following the fireworks show.

This is the first holiday where the ban on the sale of consumer fireworks in Sequim city limits is in effect. The discharge of consumer fireworks is also banned in the city.

Sparklers, pop-its, and other flammable novelty items are not allowed at the Party at the Park, city staff said.

They estimate more than 5,000 people attend Fourth of July festivities each year.

Contact Sequim’s Parks division at 360-683-5062 with questions about the event. City of Sequim offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday.