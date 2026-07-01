COMMUNITY NEWS — Habitat holds July fundraising events on the Peninsula

Habitat holds July fundraising events on the Peninsula

Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County invites the community to participate in two fundraising events in July.

On Friday, July 10 the nonprofit will hold a silent auction and artist reception for its “Create for Chair-ity” initiative.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cedars at Dungeness patio, 1965 Woodcock Road in Sequim.

Attendees can bid on some of the creations made by local artists from chairs donated to Habitat.

The following day, on Saturday, July 11, Habitat’s 9th Annual Wine Festival will take place at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $87.50 and include six tasting tokens. Additional tokens can be purchased for $3 each, or two for $5, plus there will be a commemorative wine glass to take home. Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be live music and raffle baskets.

To purchase tickets, go to habitatclallam.org. Click on “News & Events,” then click on “Events Calendar,” and then on “Habitat’s 9th Annual Wine Festival.”