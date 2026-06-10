Top Wolves make the spring All-Olympic League list

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

The All-Olympic League team rosters are out and Sequim’s Wolves are well represented.

In track and field, juniors Reid Randall was named All-League in the 400 meters and Clare Turella was honored in the high jump.

For his season finale, Randall finished eighth in the 400 meters running 52.68 in the finals. He set his personal best at the league meet a few weeks prior at 49.32. Randall also placed fifth in the 800 meters at state in (1:55.21), and also set his personal best at the league meet in 1:52.92.

Turella cleared a season best 5 feet a few times this season, and made her third straight trip to state after winning high jump as a freshman and sophomore. This year, she placed 13th clearing 4-10.

Other Wolves honored include Adrian Osborne and Kalea Keate receiving Sportsmanship awards. Osborne ran with Randall, Westley French, and Gavin Tupper in the 4×400 boys relay to qualify for state where they finished 19th (3:35.75). Their season best was 3:27.42.

Keate was an alternate at state in the pole vault after she cleared 8 feet at districts.

Golfers honored

Seven Wolves received All-League honors on the links this season.

For the girls, Raimey Brewer, Kendra Dodson and Kaiya Robinson all made first team honors, while teammates Ella Hood and Rachel McDougall earned second team.

At the 2A Girls State Golf Tournament in Chehalis on May 19-20, Dodson tied for 30th with five other girls shooting a 194 (97, 97) and Brewer shot a 197 (98, 99) to place 36th. Robinson shot 106 and Hood 116.

Hood qualified for state on May 12 at the 2A West Central District Championship in Dungeness. McDougall earned a spot to compete at districts.

For the boys, Adrian Aragon was first team all-league while Talon Stover was named West Central District alternate.

Aragon tied for fifth at the state meet, and Stover competed on the first day of the meet after earning a spot at districts.

Both Dodson and Paddy Brooks received Sequim’s Sportsmanship awards.

Soccer sees four all-leaguers

Four Wolves were named to the All-Olympic League squad, including Kaiden Tosland and Colten Anderson to the first team, and Josh Alcaraz and Finn Braaten to the second team. Braaten also received the team’s Sportsmanship Award.

Sequim’s season ended at the District 3 2A Boys Soccer Tournament in a 3-1 loss to Washington. They finished 7-7 in league and 7-8 overall.

Three on baseball squad

Catcher Lincoln Bear and outfielder Zeke Schmadeke were named to the First Team All-Olympic League squad. Teammate and fellow senior Devyn Dearinger earned Second Team infielder honors while Hunter Tennell received Sequim’s Sportsmanship Award.

The Wolves made it to the third round of the District 3 2A baseball tournament and finished the season 8-14.

Fastpitch honorees

For Sequim, McKenna Cox made the All League fastpitch list as an honorable mention team as an infielder, and Kiley Winter was named honorable mention as an outfielder.

Winning a Sportsmanship Award was Sequim’s Rilynn Whitehead.

The Wolves made the West Central District 3 2A tournament but lost 14-4 to Orting. Sequim finished 5-12 on the season.