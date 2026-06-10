Veterans Corner: Ring bells on July 4th at 11:50 a.m.

Jack Grennan American Legion Post 62 in Sequim is organizing the annual Home Depot Veterans Appreciation Day where all local veterans organizations come out and talk to folks and let them know what their organization supports, when they meet, etc. The event in the Home Depot parking lot begins with an opening ceremony on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. There will be raffle prizes, hot dogs and cake. Please come by and say hello to fellow veterans.

Carlsborg VFW Post 6787 will be doing a Flags of Honor community work party Saturday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Meet at the Veterans Circle, Mount Angeles Memorial Park. They will be installing the sleeves for the 50 new flags and flagpoles sponsored by our generous community. All are welcome. Contact Senior Vice Commander Brian Pruiett for more information at 360-731-2080.

Save the date: The American Legion Veterans Turkey Shoot will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Peninsula Long Rifles Campground, Slab Camp Road, Sequim. There is a $10 registration fee. Twenty-two-caliber rifles with open or peep sights only. Targets and ammo are provided. This event is for veterans only. No concealed weapons are allowed in the Campground.

Paul Shane is the new executive director of Sarge’s Veteran Support, a nonprofit that has programs and housing for homeless veterans as well as for those in need and permanently disabled in Clallam County. Shane was in the Air Force as a law enforcement officer. He has a Masters degree in Nonprofit Management and has in-depth training in counseling, management and substance abuse prevention.

He can be reached at 360-374-5252, pshane.svs@gmail.com or write to Sarge’s Veteran Support, 250 Ash Ave., Forks, WA 98331 if you have questions or want to contribute to the program. Welcome to the peninsula, Paul!

The National Bell Festival established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Committee to plan the bell ringing contribution to our nation’s 250th birthday. As in celebrations past, like the centennial of 1876 and the bicentennial of 1976, bells will feature prominently in community celebrations and national moments of commemoration. The latest information and guidance will be made available at bells.org. Handheld bells should give 13 tolls for the 13 original colonies.

America250 is a multi-year effort to commemorate the U.S. Semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary of the United States. This effort is being led at the national level by the non-partisan U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress, and its supporting nonprofit America250 Foundation, with a mission to catalyze a more perfect union by designing and leading the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country’s history.

America250 represents a coalition of public and private partners all working to create initiatives and programs that honor our first 250 years and inspire Americans to imagine our next 250. The commemoration period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027. Please join the celebration!

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Contributors: American Legion, Nancy Zimmermann, nmtzim@gmail.com; New Dungeness Chapter DAR, MOAA & Marine Corps League, Lorri Gilchrist, cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com; Voices For Veterans, Rita Frangione, rita.frangione@gmail.com; Korean War Veterans,Jerry Rettela, eletteor@msn.com; VFW 4760, Steve Henrikson, secretary@vfwpost4760.com ; VFW 6787, vfwcarlsborg@gmail.com, Fleet Reserve, Mike Sieg, mybadfish@gmail.com.