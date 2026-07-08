Sequim composer to release ‘Game of Shadows’ spy album

This August, Jennifer Thomas of Sequim will perform her first ever outdoor concert on Aug. 8 at Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm in Sequim. She releases her new spy thriller-inspired album “Game of Shadows” the day before, on Aug. 7.

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“Game of Shadows,” Jennifer Thomas’ new album, releases Aug. 7 on digital platforms. It’s based on spy and crime thrillers and was written with television and movie productions in mind. She has limited physical copies of the album for pre-order at jenniferthomasmusic.com.

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Jennifer Thomas, seen performing for her music video “Etude for the Dreamer” in 2022 at Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm will perform her first outdoor concert at the farm’s pond on Aug. 8. Find tickets for the one-night-only concert at jenniferthomasmusic.com/pages/concerts. Sequim artist Ryan Stewart will also perform.

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Creating songs for spy thrillers and crime capers seems like a natural fit for the epic music of Sequim musician and composer Jennifer Thomas.

She’ll release her next album “Game of Shadows,” a seven-song EP (extended play) collection inspired by spy and crime thrillers, on Friday, Aug. 7 via the Audio Network label on major online music platforms and her website jenniferthomasmusic.com. Physical copies and autographed editions can be preordered through her website.

“I really wanted to explore this underworld of shadows and spies where this game of intrigue plays out,” Thomas said in a YouTube video about making the album.

Her first music video from the album, “Exit Strategy,” released on July 3 at youtube.com/@jenniferthomas. More music videos are anticipated from the album by the filmmaking duo of Thomas and her husband Will.

She said “Exit Strategy” is one of her favorite tracks on the album because it gives her a feeling of excitement.

“I’ve always loved heist and spy movies,” she said in an interview. “I love the “Mission Impossible” and “Ocean’s” series.

The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, now her third album session, and at School Farm Studios, also in England. She recorded piano elements in multiple parts at the farm on a Steinway piano to give the tunes deeper elements. Thomas’ long-time collaborator Glen Gabriel also co-produced and co-orchestrated the album with her.

“Game of Shadows” came to the forefront, she said, because Audio Network wanted to do an album with her. Through her approach for the album, she said it was written so the music can be pitched for television and movies.

Her music has made numerous appearances across media platforms, including three separate Olympic games. Most recently, her tune “Rise of the Phoenix” from her 2018 album “The Fire Within” was performed during an ice skating routine on Feb. 6 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Team Japan’s Masaya Morita and Utana Yoshida skated to the tune during their Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance routine as part of the team figure skating competition.

Thomas’ music was also played in routines at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021).

Summer concert set

The day after her album drops, Thomas is playing a one-night only summer outdoor concert at Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm, 73 Humble Hill Road in Sequim, on Aug. 8.

She and Sequim artist Ryan Stewart, who performed on Thomas’ “Oceans” album, will play from the center of the farm pond on a peninsula “acoustic style” with live piano and other instruments. Thomas plans to play a variety of past and new tunes.

“It’ll go through sunset and it’ll be gorgeous,” she said.

Thomas filmed her music video “Etude for the Dreamer” in 2022 there and said she recalls thinking “this would be an amazing spot to do a concert video.”

“We’ve been talking about it for a few years, and for a lot of my videos we’ve hauled my piano to pretty places that aren’t logistical to bring to a performance,” she said.

“This is a bucket list item to do this. We logistically found a way to do this.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will go until 9:30 p.m. It will feature food vendors, a merch table, and the lavender shop will remain open.

“I’m excited,” Thomas said. “I’m hoping for good weather. I’ve always wanted to do an outdoor concert.”

VIP seating is sold out, with a Reserved Area, a General Admission area, and a Tickets by Donation area all available that require you to bring your own chair and/or blanket. Find tickets and more information about seating at https://jenniferthomasmusic.com/pages/concerts.

Thomas’ music is on music streaming platforms, and available for purchase at digital providers and jenniferthomasmusic.com.