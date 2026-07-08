The Brian Waite Band to perform at Sequim Library

The Brian Waite Band will perform a family rock ‘n’ roll concert at the Sequim Branch Library on Saturday, July 11.

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) invites community members to sing, laugh and join in the fun at free family concerts featuring The Brian Waite Band at area library branches. The trio combines original music, storytelling and humor in their “Adventurous Rock ‘n’ Roll” shows, where audiences may find themselves flying with superheroes and dancing on the moon.

The band will perform at the Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

The show is approximately one hour long. Visit NOLS.org/events for program information.

About the band

The Brian Waite Band was born from the idea of creating live rock shows that thrill parents and children alike. Founded in 2001 by Brian Waite (guitar), Todd Gray (drums) and Clif Swiggett (bass), the trio began touring the West Coast. Today their music is played all over the world.

Twenty-five years and eight critically-acclaimed albums later, the trio’s interactive shows have evolved into more than just children’s concerts. The Brian Waite Band’s live shows combine musical theater, imaginative storytelling, laughs and a rock ‘n’ roll concert filled with original songs that take the whole family on a “Rock ‘n’ Roll Adventure.”

These events are part of the “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program, running through Aug. 22. Sign up for the reading challenge, win prizes and participate in free events for all ages.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, visit NOLS.org/srp, call 360-417-8500, or email discover@nols.org. The Summer Reading Program is generously supported by,local Friends of the Library groups.