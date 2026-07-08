Sheriff’s Office: Locals lose almost $700K due to scams

Clallam County residents have lost nearly $700,000 to scams recently, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

Last week, four separate fraud reports to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office came in with the county residents losing more than $673,000 to the scams, according to a news release.

“These criminals are professional manipulators who prey on fear, trust and urgency,” said Undersheriff Lorraine Shore in the release. “We encourage everyone to pause before sending money, purchasing gold or gift cards, or transferring cryptocurrency. A simple phone call to a trusted family member, your bank or local law enforcement can prevent a life-changing financial loss.”

The scams are targeting victims of all ages through email, fake government agencies, technical support scams, phishing emails, cryptocurrency fraud and investment-related scams, according to the release.

“Criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated and often spend days, weeks or even years manipulating victims into believing they are helping protect their finances,” the release states.

In one scam, reported Monday, June 29, an 84-year-old Clallam County resident believed they had received an email from their daughter with a photo.