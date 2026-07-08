Slash pile fire contained south of Blyn

Photo courtesy of Chris Turner, FD3/ Firefighters with Clallam County Fire District 3 and the Department of Natural Resources contained a fire south of Blyn late on July 7. Its cause remains under investigation.

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Photo courtesy of Chris Turner, FD3/ Firefighters with Clallam County Fire District 3 and the Department of Natural Resources contained a fire south of Blyn late on July 7. Its cause remains under investigation.

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Firefighters responded to a Blyn area fire late Tuesday evening that grew to include several smaller fires.

Battalion Chief Chris Turner with Clallam County Fire District 3 reports that fire crews responded at 9:54 p.m. July 7 to a 10 feet by 10 feet fire in a clear cut about seven miles south of Blyn off Woods Road.

Firefighters first on scene reported that a slash pile with a flame upwards of 15 feet had grown to about half-an-acre and had multiple spot fires, Turner said.

Crews established an incident command and named the fire the Salmon Fire. Crews from station 34, station 37, and station 33 responded with an engine, two brush engines, a water tender and a Battalion Chief truck.

Turner said more resources from Washington Department of Natural Resources were also requested as FD3 crews established a hose line and perimeter around the fire while extinguishing spot fires downhill from the initial burn.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, FD3 turned the fire over to the crew with the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

A limited burn ban is in effect, and Turner said fires in woods can quickly get out of control. For more information about fire prevention, visit ccfd3.org.