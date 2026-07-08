Victor’s Lavender expands to Ohio

Victor Gonzalez will celebrate two lavender festivals in two weekends. The first will be at the grand opening of White Barn and Blooms Lavender Farm in Ohio July 11-12 where he’s established a new distribution center. The second will be at his Sequim farm Victor’s Lavender July 17-19.

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Victor’s Lavender, one of more than a dozen farms open during Sequim Lavender Weekend July 17-19, features U-cut lavender, food, music, demonstrations, and more.

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Victor’s Lavender, owned by Victor Gonzalez, hosts its lavender festival during Sequim Lavender Weekend July 17-19 with barn dances, demonstrations, workshops, U-cut lavender, and more. Admission is free.

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About 20,000 plants were brought from Victor’s Lavender Farm to Ohio for the farm’s new distribution center at White Barn and Blooms Lavender Farm. About half will go to customers, and the other will be used for propagation.

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Victor Gonzalez, owner of Victor’s Lavender, stands with thousands of lavender plants he’s grown to deliver to Ohio where he’s started a distribution center through a new lavender farm called White Barn and Blooms Lavender Farm. Gonzalez said about 70% of his business comes from the East Coast, and he wants to have closer accessibility for customers to pick up or receive his plants due to increasing shipping costs and a higher chance for damaging plants.

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Local lavender guru Victor Gonzalez is bringing his lavender varieties to the Midwest on a permanent basis.

He’s been planning for two years to create a distribution center in Ohio for Victor’s Lavender Farm as a large amount of his plants and business go to the East Coast.

“I want to better serve my customers in that part of the country,” he said.

Gonzalez, who has lived in Sequim since 1995 and has grown to become one of the area and nation’s leading lavender experts, said about 70% of his business comes from the East Coast with the remainder on the West Coast, and a small portion of that in Sequim.

“I have loyal customers here,” he said.

Most of the major farms in the area have lavender from his farm, and the City of Sequim uses his plants throughout city streets.

He’s grown his expertise to specialize in cultivating lavender plants, between 25-50 varieties, and he propagates about 250,000 plants at his Sequim farm each year.

“I’m blessed to say I have customers in every state,” Gonzalez said.

On June 24, he left for Ohio in a truck filled with 20,000 lavender plants in three sizes: 2 inches, 3-and-a-half inches, and one gallon.

“My customers (on the East Coast) are happy I can bring (lavender) to them,” Gonzalez said.

With a closer location, shipping and/or travel is less expensive, and there’s less chance for damaged plants, he said.

Half of the plants he’s bringing from Sequim are for customers coming from Michigan, New Jersey, and other spots on the East Coast, while the other half will be for propagation.

His new distribution center is part of White Barn and Blooms Lavender Farm in Hamilton, Ohio, north of Cincinnati, where he partnered with the farm to grow thousands of lavender plants on 50 acres for agritourism, similarly to Sequim.

It is holding its grand opening with a lavender festival of its own July 11-12. Read more about it at whitebarnandblooms.com.

Gonzalez said he’ll spend about three weeks there to consult the farm, considered Ohio’s largest lavender farm, and other customers on what are their regions’ best varieties based on climate and soil.

“Sequim is the best place to grow lavender in the nation because of its microclimate, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grow it somewhere else though,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to show people what they can grow in their areas, and be successful.”

He’ll fly back for Sequim Lavender Weekend July 17-19 where his farm hosts its own festival with barn dances, U-cut lavender, demonstrations, and more.

His festival is free admission and parking with food for sale from Bella Italia of Port Angeles, a farm store, workshops and demonstrations, including Gonzalez speaking at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

His music program features Jean Lenke from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, with the first Barn Dance featuring Mars Garden from 7-10 p.m. Sarah Shea sings from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, followed by the second Barn Dance with Sound Advice Band from 7-10 p.m.

Gonzalez said he offers the festival because it’s a “good chance to meet up with customers and have one-on-one and answer their questions.”

“They appreciate it,” he said.

With this year being the 30th anniversary of the Sequim Lavender Festival, Gonzalez said he’s been around since its inception. Gonzalez, son of a farming family, moved to Sequim in 1995 from California.

“I grew up on a farm and love farming regardless of what it is,” he said.

He first worked at Cedarbrook Lavender & Herb Farm and then Sequim Valley Lavender where he explored lavender through trial and error and studying through Washington State University.

“I fell in love with this plant,” he said.

In 2004, Gonzalez and his wife Maribel fixed up a barn and house to become Victor’s Lavender at 3743 Old Olympic Hwy., in Sequim.

He’s worked hard to perfect his methodology and knowledge, he said.

But if you ask him his favorite variety, just know he’s narrowed it down to six: Grosso, Royal Velvet, Folgate, Melissa, Betty’s Blue, and Gros Bleu.

For more information about Victor’s Lavender, visit victorslavender.com or call 360-681-7930.