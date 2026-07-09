Clallam County’s health inspections for June 2026

Photo by Emily Matthiessen/ Zoey Carver prepares a panini at Rainshadow Cafe while Lauren Nightengale helps customers at the cash register. The coffee shop and eatery received a 100 percent on its health inspection in June.

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Lauren Nightengale helps Phil Mesibove at Rainshadow Cafe. The coffee shop and eatery received a perfect score on its health inspection in June.

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Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in June of restaurants, food and beverage businesses, and a pool.

Inspectors visited 31 businesses, and found 17 with perfect scores.

Thirteen businesses had point deductions. One pool was inspected and found with two non-critical violations. No businesses were reinspected this month.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• Burger King Sequim, 680 W. Washington, No. 6, Sequim

• Domino’s Pizza Port Angeles, 1210 E. Front St., B, Port Angeles

• Domino’s Pizza Sequim, 755 W. Washington St., Suite B, Sequim

• Elks Naval Lodge 353 Port Angeles, 131 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Fish and Crab Shack, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 109, Port Angeles

• Fogtown Coffee, 1105 E. Front St., Unit B, Port Angeles

• Gran-n-Go Mart, 808 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Jimmy Johns, 108 S. Del Guzzi Drive, Port Angeles

• Mocha Motion Spartan Ave., 80 Calawah Way, Forks

• Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Port Angeles, 1405 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• PASC Koffee Korner, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles

• Port Angeles Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles

• Quality Inn Uptown, 101 E. Second St., Port Angeles

• Rainshadow Cafe, 157 W. Cedar St., Sequim

• Ron’s Food Mart (Corner Store), 170 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Shore Aquatic Center, 225 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles

• Three Rivers Resort Store, 7764 W. LaPush Road, Forks

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

• Cane Corso Coffee, 436 Marine Drive, Port Angeles

(3-point deduction): Ice scoop for ice machine must be stored in an acceptable location outside of the machine; corrected during inspection. No follow-up required.

• The Big Elk Sequim Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must post Certified Food Protection Managers Certificate by June 17. No follow-up required.

• Bug and Buf’s Espresso, 270 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(5-point deduction): Milk read a temperature of 44 degrees in both espresso reach-ins and must be held at 41 degrees or below by July 1. Follow-up required due to repeated cold holding violation.

• Dynasty Chinese Restaurant Sequim, 380 E. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must continue pest control in rear storage area with no date given. No follow-up required.

• Evergreen 76, 490 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(5-point deduction): A Lunchable and American cheese read a temperature of 45 degrees and similar foods must be held at 41 degrees or below by June 10. No follow-up required.

• Subway at Evergreen 76, 490 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(5-point deduction): After cleaning and rinsing the food-contact surface of the ice machine’s surface, it must be effectively sanitized before coming in contact with food and before use by June 12. No follow-up required.

• Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): The nonfood contact surface of the floor sink under dish line must be repaired and/or replaced to be smooth and cleanable by July 15. No follow-up required.

• Port Angeles Inn, 111 E. Second St., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Milk and eggs read a temperature of 47 degrees and must be held in a refrigerator at 41 degrees or below by June24. No follow-up required.

• Three Rivers Resort Restaurant, 7764 W. LaPush Road, Forks

(10-point deduction): One staff member must obtain a Certified Food Protection Manager certificate by July 7; milk read a temperature of 44 degrees and must be held at 41 degrees or below by July 2. No follow-up required.

• Longhouse Cafe, 81 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(15-point deduction): Must obtain a Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by June 24; must have disposable towels in hand washing sinks, which was corrected during inspection. No follow-up required.

• Civic Field, 307 S. Race St., Port Angeles

(20-point deduction): Soap and paper towels must be provided at all handwashing sinks by June 17; hot dogs read a temperature of 55 degrees and must be held in cold holding at 41 degrees or below by June 17. Food was discarded during inspection. Inspector noted Lefties baseball team was operating without a permit but a manager intended to bring in application review on June 18, and that the kitchen and storage area needed a deep cleaning. No follow-up required.

• Marine Drive Chevron, 402 Marine Drive, Port Angeles

(20-point deduction): A staff member must obtain a Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by July 23; handwash sink at service area and kitchen must only be used for washing hands by June 26; hot food read a temperature of 130 degrees and must be at least 135 degrees in the future by June 26. No follow-up required.

• Mocha Motion, Inc., 260 S. Forks Ave., Forks

(30-point deduction): Must train employees in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties; must instruct employees how to clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation; and must only clean hands in hand wash sink only, all by June 30. No follow-up required.

Pool Inspection

• Shore Metro Park Pool, 225 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles

No critical violations were found, while two non-critical violations were posted: Sanitizer feeder for therapy pool was not operational and staffers instead manually feeding the pool; modification to pool requires a plan review and approval from the Department of Health as a salt generator was replaced with a chlorine feeder and they’re not the same make and model, correct by June 25. No follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services can be found in-person at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.