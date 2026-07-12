Milestones: Henninger earns Eagle Scout rank

Photo courtesy Ann Marie Henninger/ Photo courtesy Ann Marie Henninger/ Last summer, Joseph Henninger with Scouting America Troop 1498 led a project repainting the multi-use classroom at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club as part of a requirement for his Eagle Scout rank. Henninger’s Court of Honor to receive the rank is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Sequim Elks Lodge.

Photo courtesy Ann Marie Henninger/ Last summer, Joseph Henninger with Scouting America Troop 1498 led a project repainting the multi-use classroom at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club as part of a requirement for his Eagle Scout rank. Henninger and his team also designed and painted interactive primary-colored geometric shapes on the walls, creating a permanent visual learning tool to help the club’s youngest attendees master their basic shapes and colors.

Photo courtesy Ann Marie Henninger/ Joseph Henninger, pictured on May 18 after his Board of Review, earned his Eagle Scout rank in Scouting America, formerly Boy Scouts of America.

Henninger attains Eagle Scout rank

Troop 1498 and the YMCA of Sequim have announced that local resident Joseph Henninger has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest advancement rank awarded by Scouting America. Henninger will be formally recognized at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony on Sept. 20 at the Sequim Elks Lodge.

Henninger is the son of Ray and Ann Marie Henninger, 30-year residents of Sequim. His brother Jack is also an Eagle Scout.

To earn the prestigious Eagle rank, a Scout must fulfill rigorous requirements in leadership and outdoor skills, and earn a minimum of 21 merit badges. Henninger earned 37. The journey culminates in a comprehensive Eagle Scout Service Project to benefit the local community, which the Scout must plan, develop, and lead.

For his capstone project, Henninger served as the project manager to revitalize the 1,100-square-foot multi-use classroom at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club (Carroll C. Kendall Unit). The project holds special personal meaning, as Henninger was a member of the club in his youth. Leading a volunteer team last August, he managed the complete repainting of the room, which is heavily utilized year-round for preschool programming, afterschool care, and the regional summer lunch program.

Henninger and his team also designed and painted interactive primary-colored geometric shapes on the walls, creating a permanent visual learning tool to help the club’s youngest attendees master their basic shapes and colors.

Henninger’s Scoutmaster was Paul Rynearson and his Eagle Scout Project Coach was Robert Stewart.

Henninger’s path to Eagle Scout reflects a multi-faceted dedication to leadership, athletics, and civic duty across the Olympic Peninsula. Over his many years of Scouting membership, he has routinely performed a wide variety of community service projects, inside the Troop and out.

In addition to active membership in Troop 1498 since March 1, 2019, Henninger spent years in the Civil Air Patrol, where he attained the rank of Cadet Chief Master Sergeant (C/CMSgt), served as Cadre training younger cadets at three separate encampments, and was named Warrior Cadet.

A dedicated athlete, Henninger played soccer for 14 years and served his community on the gridiron as the varsity football kicker for Sequim High School. He is currently training to continue his athletic and academic journey as a college football kicker.

Henninger currently serves as a trail ambassador with the Peninsula Trails Coalition and is employed at the Black Bear Diner in Sequim.

Henninger’s accomplishments will be celebrated at his Court of Honor on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Sequim Elks Lodge. A potluck reception will immediately follow the formal ceremony. Henninger will be honored alongside fellow Troop 1498 Eagle Scout Donovan Rynearson.

About Scouting America Troop 1498

Troop 1498 is based in Sequim and is chartered by the Sequim YMCA. The troop focuses on character development, citizenship training, and personal fitness for local youth. Weekly meetings and supply storage are generously hosted by the Sequim Elks Lodge 2642.