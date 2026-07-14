Groups give away flags to celebrate America’s 250th birthday
Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2026
To commemorate America’s 250th birthday, local community service groups gathered on July 4 in downtown Sequim to hand out 350 American flags to local residents.
Thirty volunteers from the Sequim Elks Lodge, the Sequim Footprinters, and the local community teamed up on Independence Day to celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial by handing out 350 American flags to local residents. The giveaway took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drawing a warm response from community members driving and walking by.