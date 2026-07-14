Groups give away flags to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

Maura and Gene Mattson from the Sequim Elks Lodge and Sequim Footprinters hand out American flags on July 4 to celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial. They were two of 30 volunteers to hand out flags for two hours. Organizers said that the event was a meaningful way to foster local unity and patriotism on this landmark milestone.

To commemorate America’s 250th birthday, local community service groups gathered on July 4 in downtown Sequim to hand out 350 American flags to local residents.

Thirty volunteers from the Sequim Elks Lodge, the Sequim Footprinters, and the local community teamed up on Independence Day to celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial by handing out 350 American flags to local residents. The giveaway took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drawing a warm response from community members driving and walking by.