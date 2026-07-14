Rockin’ and rollin’ at the library

The Seattle-based Brian Waite Band - Waite (guitar), Clif Swiggett (bass) and Todd Gray (drums) - wore silver sneakers at their concert on Saturday, July 11 at the Sequim Branch Library to commemorate the band’s 25th anniversary.

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The “Adventurous Rock ‘n’ Roll” concert at Sequim Branch Library featuring the Brian Waite Band included music on a variety of topics, including superheroes.

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Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., was a hoppin’ place on Saturday, July 11 as children and adults alike danced and clapped to the music of the Seattle-based Brian Waite Band. The trio of musicians performed “Adventurous Rock ‘n’ Roll” as part of the North Olympic Library System’s Summer Reading Program.

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The Brian Waite Band had kids and adults alike dancing and clapping to their music Saturday when they performed a show called “Adventurous Rock ‘n’ Roll” at Sequim Library as part of the North Olympic Library System’s (NOLS) Summer Reading Program.

The Seattle-based band includes Waite on guitar, Clif Swiggett on bass and Todd Gray on drums. Celebrating their 25th year performing together, the trio gave a nod to their silver anniversary by wearing silver Converse sneakers and the number 25 on their matching shirts. Today their music is played around the world, according to a NOLS press release.

The performers incorporated children’s responses to questions into their music in real time, including 7-year-old Millie Williamson’s belief that “space cats” might be among the things found in outer space. The Sequim youngster said she loves Sequm because the library offers so many fun things.

The band also performed at the Clallam Bay and Port Angeles libraries.

“Obviously, we had a great time,” Waite said. “We love coming down to the Peninsula.”

For more about the Summer Reading Program, visit nols.org/srp.