COMMUNITY NEWS — July 15, 2026

NOLS offers salmon habitat talks

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) invites the community to learn about local efforts to provide healthy habitats for wild salmon with the North Olympic Salmon Coalition (NOSC) at free, one-hour presentations.

Salmon are facing a dramatic decline in this region, largely due to habitat loss.

This presentation will explore various restoration projects happening in the area that aim to protect the natural habitats that support feeding, resting and spawning for the salmon species found on the Olympic Peninsula.

The presentation will be given at the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

It will be repeated at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.

The mission of the North Olympic Salmon Coalition (NOSC) is to promote robust wild salmon stocks for families, fishers, and local economies by furthering habitat restoration and education on the North Olympic Peninsula. Founded in 1990, NOSC works with willing landowners and volunteers to perform salmon habitat restoration on the North Olympic Peninsula.

This event is part of the North Olympic Library System’s all-ages “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program, which runs through Aug. 22. For information, visit NOLS.org/srp, call 360-417-8500 or email discover@nols.org. The Summer Reading Program is supported by local Friends of the Library groups.

PAFOL Book Sale

The Port Angeles Friends of the Library (PAFOL) has new days and a new place for its monthly Bag of Books sale. The sale will be held on the third Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. July’s sale will be July 20, 21 and 22. Store hours are 10:15e a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Going forward, instead of the sale being in the lobby, it will be in the Raymond Carver Room. New books will be added throughout the sale. For the books on sale, patrons can bring their own PAFOL book bag and fill it for $3, fill a PAFOL provided bag for $5, or buy a new PAFOL book bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Books on the permanent shelves in the lobby remain at the regular price of $1 each.

Cash, checks and Venmo can be used for all sales.

Proceeds support the PAFOL which in turn funds special projects and programs hosted by NOLS. More information on PAFOL can be found at portangelesfriendsofthelibrary.org.

Transit board sets public hearing

The Clallam Transit System board will conduct a public hearing at noon on Wednesday, Aug.26 to obtain input regarding the proposed Transit Development Plan for 2026-2031.

The plan details Clallam Transit System’s current service, infrastructure, equipment, and financial outlook, and provides a five-year forecast of the planned service development, capital investments, and budget assumptions.

The public hearing will be held both virtually and in person at the transit system’s administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd. in Port Angeles.

Confirmation of the hearing format will be provided prior to the meeting.

Written comments may be directed to info@clallamtransit.com or mailed to 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd, Port Angeles, WA., 98363 no later than Aug. 24.

If accommodations are needed, call 360-452-4511 two business days in advance for assistance.

The draft plan is available for review at clallamtransit.com.