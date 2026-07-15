River Center’s Sunset Speaker Series kicks off Friday, July 17

“Cougar Coexistence” will be the topic of the Dungeness River Nature Center’s Sunset Speaker Series on Friday evening, July 17.

The Dungeness River Nature Center invites the community to its upcoming Sunset Speaker Series, a four-part evening program featuring local experts sharing knowledge on wildlife, ecology, and regional history.

Sessions will be held on Friday evenings — July 17, July 31, Aug. 14, and Aug. 28 — at 7 p.m. Each program will take place at the Cedar Hat Classroom, with seating arranged outdoors in the field. Chairs will be provided, but participants are also welcome to bring their own camp chairs.

Advance registration is encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. A $5 suggested donation supports ongoing educational programming at the River Center.

Here is this year’s Sunset Speaker Series lineup:

July 17: Cougar Coexistence

Learn practical strategies for reducing backyard cougar conflicts and safely coexisting with wildlife. Presented by Elsa Heath, senior field technician for Panthera on the Olympic Cougar Project.

July 31: All About Salmon

Discover the vital role salmon play as a keystone species in both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Presented by Nate Roberts, stewardship coordinator with North Olympic Salmon Coalition.

Aug. 14: History of S’Klallam Village

Explore the 600+ year history of Sxʷčkʷíyəŋ, the S’Klallam village from which Sequim derives its name. Presented by David Brownell, executive director of the North Olympic History Center. *Note: Those registered through the People, Place, and Time Lecture Series do not need to register again.

Aug. 28: Ice Age on the Olympic Peninsula

Learn how alpine glaciers and continental ice sheets shaped the landscapes of the Olympic Peninsula. Presented by Dann May, professor at Peninsula College.

To register online, go to dungenessriver center.org/programs/.

With questions, call 360-681-4076.

The Dungeness River Nature Center is located at 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim.