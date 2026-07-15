Soroptimists honor Lovell, Dredla for their service

Retired law enforcement officer Shawn Dredla, shown here, recently received Soroptimist International of Sequim’s Women of Distinction Award for her service to the organization and the community.

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Lacey Lovell, left, owner of Sofie’s Florist, beams as Soroptimist International of Sequim past president Linda Klinefelter praises her commitment to empowering women and girls in Clallam County during the organization’s recent installation of officers for 2026-27.

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Lacey Lovell, the owner of Sofie’s Florist, was recognized during Soroptimist’s recent installation of officers for 2026-27 for having consistently demonstrated her commitment to empowering women and girls in Clallam County.

“Her unwavering support for Soroptimist’s mission over the years makes her a truly deserving honoree,” an announcement stated. “This recognition reflects Lacey’s passion and dedication to positive change in our community.”

Each year, Soroptimist International of Sequim honors a member with the Woman of Distinction Award, which recognizes the individual’s contributions to the organization and the community through their talents, efforts, and dedication.

This year’s recipient is Shawn Dredla, who has been a member of Soroptimist since 2002.

Dredla began her membership in Southern California and later transferred to Sequim, where she retired from her career as a law enforcement officer. As a member of Soroptimist International of Sequim, Dredla has worked tirelessly on the Gala Garden Show and on membership, including recruiting new members, an announcement stated.