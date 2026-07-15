FAITH NEWS — July 15, 2026

Siblings Felicity and Tucker Parrish will assist Children’s Religious Exploration (CRE) program lead teacher Kristi Queen when she delivers Sunday’s message at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 1033 N. Barr Road, will host a special service led by Children’s Religious Exploration (CRE) lead teacher Kristi Queen along with Tucker and Felicity Parrish on the topic “Harnessing Our Gifts Through Play”.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19.

The service will explore the synergy between the Pokémon universe and the guiding principles and values of Unitarian Universalism. The children will explore how everyone can explore their unique talents and share them with the community.

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Queen creates a custom child-led curriculum that fosters curiosity and promotes social-emotional growth. Along with their family, Tucker and Felicity Parrish have been in the CRE program at OUUF since 2019.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.