Sequim Super Kid: Emma Anderson

At just 15, Emma Anderson is already making a meaningful impact in her community through leadership, volunteerism, and a commitment to helping others.

A longtime member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, Emma has been part of the Club family since she was 6. This fall, she will enter 10th grade at Sequim High School, bringing with her years of experience as a dedicated volunteer and youth leader. For the past two years, Emma has served as treasurer of the Club’s Keystone Club, where she has helped guide service projects, teen outreach events, and fundraising initiatives while encouraging other young people to become involved in their community.

Whether assisting with the Club’s annual auction and dinner or helping behind the scenes at the annual Haunted House, Emma is always willing to lend a hand. She is currently in her second year as a youth worker for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Summer Food Program and is also serving as a Club intern, gaining valuable workforce readiness experience while supporting programs that benefit local children.

One of Emma’s greatest passions is Molly’s Meals, a teen cooking program she has participated in since it was launched in January. Today, she serves as a Teen Lead, helping participants build confidence and learn important life skills. Watching the program grow and seeing its positive impact on other teens has been especially rewarding.

Outside of the Club, Emma’s interests are as diverse as her talents. An animal lover who hopes to become a veterinarian, she enjoys dog and cat sitting whenever she can. She is also an accomplished photographer, earning third place in Tidepools magazine for one of her photographs. In ceramics, she recently received a ribbon for her creative sloth sculpture. On the athletic field, Emma was recognized as the Defensive JV Player of the Year on her softball team this past season.

Emma’s story is a reminder that when young people are given opportunities to lead, serve, and grow, they can reach their full potential.