Habitat Happenings: Spotlight on service — Danny Steiger and Kathi Gregoir

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Danny Steiger, board president of Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County, oversees Angeles Millwork and Lumber Co., Hartnagel Building Supply, and Angeles Rentals in Port Angeles

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Kathi Gregoire serves on Habitat’s board and its Faith Relations Committee. She is also a chaplain for the Washington State Patrol.

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By Jessica Dietzman

For Danny Steiger, the path to Habitat for Humanity began with a clear understanding of the housing challenges facing Clallam County. As someone working in the building industry, he sees the affordability crisis every day. Home prices have doubled in the past decade, and rising costs for materials, permitting, and labor make homeownership feel out of reach for many families.

Danny shared that Habitat’s model is what truly drew him in.

“It is not a giveaway. It is a hand up,” he said. “Habitat gives people the opportunity to grow, succeed, and be part of the process.”

That combination of dignity, empowerment, and practical impact made him feel Habitat was the right place to invest his time and leadership.

For Faith Relations leader Kathi Gregoir, Habitat is the perfect blend of compassion, dignity, and faith in action. She was drawn to the idea of helping without creating dependency.

“Help but not a handout preserves people’s dignity,” she said. “They have a part in the end result, and I find that meaningful.”

She also saw Habitat as a practical way to live out her faith.

“It gives me a solid outlet to love my neighbor,” she shared. “And this is a great way to love my neighbor.”

As board president, Danny helps guide Habitat’s strategic direction, oversees monthly board meetings, reviews financials, and supports staff through mentorship and collaboration. He emphasizes that Habitat’s board is entirely volunteer driven.

“We all believe in the mission,” he said. “We use our experience and networks to help move Habitat forward.”

With Habitat’s growth from building one home every 18 months to developing entire neighborhoods, Danny sees the board’s role as both challenging and energizing.

“It is exciting to be part of an organization growing to meet the greater need in the community,” he said.

Kathi describes her role with humility and humor.

“The board is brilliant and I do not know why I,am there,” she said with a laugh. “It is like the little sister who gets to tag along.”

Yet her work is essential. As the leader of Faith Relations, she builds bridges between Habitat and churches across the northern peninsula.

“Wherever I go, I take Habitat with me,” she said. “My role is to be a connector and give people of faith a practical outlet to love their neighbor.”

Why they volunteer

Danny’s motivation for volunteering is people, mentorship, and community impact. He finds joy in watching people come together to solve problems and build something meaningful. One moment that stands out is working with Sarah at the Habitat Stores to bring in new appliances.

“It was exciting,” he said. “I get to mentor and share my experience, and it is rewarding to see how that affects the community.”

He also treasures seeing a former Habitat homeowner now working as a Habitat employee.

“It is awesome to see somebody who partnered with Habitat thriving in the workforce,” he shared. “That is what this is all about.”

Kathi said her motivation for volunteering is blessings, home, and hope.

Two moments have stayed with her. The first is the Phipps family video, which shows the deep impact of stable housing. The second is praying a blessing over the Ketchum Veteran Cottages during the wall raising ceremony.

“There is no place like home. Dorothy was so right,” she said of the “Wizard of Oz” character. “To pray a blessing over the homes of the people who will live there is meaningful and will stay with me forever.”

Danny’s story

Danny serves as president and CEO of Lumber Traders Inc. He oversees Angeles Millwork and Lumber Co., Hartnagel Building Supply, and Angeles Rentals in Port Angeles. He moved to Clallam County just over a decade ago and quickly recognized both the beauty and the challenges of the area.

He shared a turning point in his own life.

“I realized I was not making anything better,” he said. “I made a decision not to complain about things I was not willing to get involved with.”

Once he got involved, the complaining stopped.

“You start seeing all the things you can do,” he said. “It changed something inside of me.”

Kathi’s story

Kathi has been ordained for nearly 30 years and serves as a law enforcement chaplain for Washington State Patrol and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. She supports first responders through stress management, crisis care, and the difficult responsibility of delivering death notifications to families.

She is also a longtime meat goat farmer, an outdoor enthusiast, and someone who spent 25 years away from the water.

“I missed the water every single day,” she said.

Moving back in 2021 felt like coming home.

Clallam County is woven into her family history.

“My family are pioneers to this community from Norway,” she shared. “People are still coming here to find a better life, and Habitat wants people to have a better life too.”

She added, “When you are home, you want to be hospitable. My hospitality is expressed through Habitat. I want people to experience the same home experience I have. The security, the safe haven, the place where the world can take a break.”

Shared vision

Danny and Kathi bring different backgrounds, talents, and perspectives, but their hearts align on one essential truth: home matters.

Their leadership reflects the spirit of Clallam County. Resilient, generous, and committed to helping neighbors build a better future.

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Jessica Dietzman is communications and administrative coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County.